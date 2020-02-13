Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 13, 2020) - Argo Gold Inc. (CSE: ARQ) ("Argo Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has retained Kenneth Williamson (M.Sc., P.Geo) as a Consultant to Argo Gold. Mr. Williamson is a professional geologist with over 15 years of experience in the gold mining industry. Kenneth graduated from the University of Laval with a Masters Degree in Structural Geology, in 2002. From 2004-2010, Kenneth worked as a Special Projects Geologist at the Goldcorp Red Lake Gold Mines, where he developed a strong interest in integrating his structural geology expertise and mapping skills into 3D geological models. Kenneth has been, amongst other tasks, in charge of the elaboration of both the unified Campbell-Red Lake deposit-scale and Red Lake district-scale 3D litho-structural models. In 2010, Kenneth accepted a job for the "Bureau de l'Exploration Géologique du Québec" (BEGQ) where he had the opportunity to work on a regional mapping campaign in the Matagami area which culminated with the elaboration of the Matagami district scale 3D model. From 2011 to 2013, Kenneth took the position of Project Geologist with InnovExplo, a Val-d'Or-based consulting firm, where he developed his Mineral Resource Estimate skills. Late in 2013, Kenneth joined Premier Gold Mines first as a Senior Geologist and later as the Manager of the Technical Services, where he was responsible for providing geological, modelling and resource estimate expertise to various project teams. In 2017, Kenneth returned to the consulting business and joined up with MRB & Associates, another Val-d'Or based consulting firm.

Since September 2018, Kenneth is an independent geological consultant (operating under Kenneth Williamson 3DGeo-Solution) and is providing structural geology expertise, as well as 3D litho-structural modelling and integrated Mineral Resource Estimate solutions to various clients.

Argo Gold also announces that, effective February 13, 2020, it has granted an aggregate of 1,400,000 options to purchase common shares of the Company exercisable at a price of $0.15 per share and expiring on February 13, 2023 to a director, officer and consultants of the Company. The common shares issuable upon exercise of the options are subject to a four-month hold period from the original date of grant.

About Argo Gold Inc.

Argo Gold is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company, focused on gold exploration projects in central and northwestern Ontario. Argo Gold's flagship Uchi Gold Project is comprised of 22 km2 of multiple mineralized trends and widespread gold mineralization. High grade gold intercepts from the Company's winter 2019 drilling program include 132 g/t Au over 1.8 metres at the Woco Vein. All of the Company's projects are 100% owned and have the potential for economic mineralization. Information relating to the Company and its properties can be obtained from SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.argogold.ca. Argo Gold is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (www.thecse.com) under the ticker ARQ and on the OTC under the ticker ARBTF.

For more information please contact:

Judy Baker

CEO

Argo Gold

(416) 786-7860

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement

