CounterPath Corporation: CounterPath Secures Five-Year Deal with Vodafone Fiji to Extend Superior Quality Voice Services to Consumers

Vodafone Fiji selects CounterPath Bria mobile and Strettoä Platform solution to offer secure, reliable voice calling for up to 700,000 consumers in the South Pacific region

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2020 / CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSX:PATH), a global provider of award-winning Unified Communications and Collaboration (UCC) solutions for enterprises and service providers, today announced it has secured a deal with Vodafone Fiji to provide Bria mobile applications and Strettoä Platform services to enable reliable voice calling for up to 700,000 consumers across the Fijian and neighbouring islands. The solution will enhance connectivity and provide seamless communication across the region. The deal includes a five-year subscription to CounterPath Bria mobile clients and Stretto Platform, targeted to provide full coverage to mobile users.

With its population spread across more than 100 islands, Fiji provides a challenging geographic environment for infrastructure developments. However, pricing reductions and an increase in bandwidth availability have caused mobile broadband penetration to increase in recent years1, with Vodafone Fiji being the country's leading provider of mobile voice and data services. CounterPath Bria mobile applications facilitate high-quality, reliable voice and video calling with a variety of HD codecs, while its Stretto Platform services will offer insightful user experience metrics and analytics, and facilitate mobility throughout the South Pacific.

"We're excited about establishing a long-term relationship with Vodafone Fiji," said Todd Carothers, Chief Revenue Officer at CounterPath. "With the CounterPath mobile unified communications solution, Vodafone customers will benefit from a differentiated offering that provides a superior user experience. It's a huge step forward for unified mobile communications in Fiji."

"After evaluating other solutions. CounterPath's Bria and Stretto solution enhanced our offering expectations by tightly controlling the user experience," said Vikash Prasad, Chief Technology Officer at Vodafone Fiji. "We were able to customize the solution to meet our requirements and provide a solution that is differentiated in the region."

The CounterPath mobile voice solution includes robust call features in an easy-to-use interface that works on iOS and Android devices. HD audio codecs optimize voice quality, allowing fluid communication anywhere and everywhere.

For more information on Vodafone Fiji, visit the website. To learn more about CounterPath voice solutions, visit the softphone page.

###

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements". Statements in this news release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, outlook, expectations or intentions regarding the future, including (1) the statement that CounterPath Bria mobile and Strettoä Platform solution is to offer secure, reliable voice calling for up to 700,000 consumers in the South Pacific region; (2) the statement that the solution will enhance connectivity and provide seamless communication across the region; (3) the statement that CounterPath Bria mobile clients and Stretto Platform are targeted to provide full coverage to mobile users; and (4) the statement that Vodafone customers will benefit from a differentiated offering that provides a superior user experience. It is important to note that actual outcomes and the Company's actual results could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others: (1) the failure of the Company's products to interoperate effectively with the Company's customers' networks; (2) the impact of technology changes on the Company's products and industry; and (3) the failure to develop new and innovative products using the Company's technologies including the refresh of our Software-as-a Service (SaaS) solution. Readers should also refer to the risk disclosures outlined in the Company's quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, the Company's annual reports on Form 10-K, and the Company's other disclosure documents filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission at http://www.sec.gov and the Company's interim and annual filings and other disclosure documents filed from time-to-time on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About CounterPath

CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ:CPAH) is revolutionizing how people communicate in today's modern mobile workforce. Its award-winning Bria solutions for desktop and mobile devices enable organizations to leverage their existing PBX and hosted voice call servers to extend seamless and secure unified communications and collaboration services to users regardless of their location and network. CounterPath technology meets the unique requirements of several industries, including the contact center, retail, warehouse, hospitality, and healthcare verticals. Its solutions are deployed worldwide by 8x8, Airbnb, AmeriSave, Aspect, BT, Citibank, Comcast, Fusion, Fuze, Honeywell, Liberty Global, Uber, Windstream and others. Learn more at counterpath.com and follow us on Twitter @counterpath.

1 Fiji: Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Statistics and Analyses: https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Fiji-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses

Contacts

Hanna Miller

Vice President, Marketing

hmiller@counterpath.com

Investor Relations

ir@counterpath.com

SOURCE: CounterPath Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/576210/CounterPath-Secures-Five-Year-Deal-with-Vodafone-Fiji-to-Extend-Superior-Quality-Voice-Services-to-Consumers