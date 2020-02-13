Anzeige
WKN: A0B6WB ISIN: LT0000111650 Ticker-Symbol: XIC 
Frankfurt
13.02.20
08:09 Uhr
0,370 Euro
+0,002
+0,54 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
Klaipedos Nafta: The corporate strategy of AB Klaipedos nafta until 2030 has been approved

The Supervisory Board of the Oil and liquefied natural gas (hereinafter - the LNG) terminal operator AB Klaipedos nafta (hereinafter - the KN) approved corporate strategy of the KN until 2030. The main directions of the strategy are international LNG projects, strengthening the competitiveness of oil terminals and developing Klaipeda as an LNG service center in the Baltic region.

We invite you to read more about KN corporate strategy until 2030 here: 2030.kn.lt/en.



Jonas Lenkšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 694 80594

