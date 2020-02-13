Engage People Partners with Priceline to Give Customers Flexibility to Pay For Travel With Loyalty Points

Partnership unlocks new opportunities for customers to spend points like cash, debit or credit card

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2020 / Engage People, a global technology provider that redefines the way customers spend loyalty reward points, today announced that it is working with Priceline, a world leader in travel deals, to give loyalty program members the option to pay for travel using credit card loyalty reward points.

Engage People, which covers 100% of the top 13 e-commerce categories in North America, gives its customers the flexibility to spend loyalty points just like any other currency at participating retail partners around the world. With Priceline, Engage People loyalty program members can pay for the entire breadth of offerings from Priceline including flights, car rentals and hotels with loyalty points.

"Our aim is to unlock new ways for customers to spend loyalty reward points that have accumulated in their mobile wallets - and the best way to do that is by viewing points as a valuable form of currency," said Len Covello, CTO of Engage People. "We're excited to team up with popular sites like Priceline that are taking innovative approaches to providing people with more choices when it comes to making purchasing decisions."

"This collaboration with Engage People will allow millions of travelers to use their points to pay for Priceline travel, including a worldwide assortment of flights, hotels and rental cars," said Kayla Dickin, Director of Partnerships at Priceline Partner Network. "It also allows us to provide private travel discounts to exclusive groups such as loyal cardmembers. Whether it's receiving the best deal on a trip and earning points for that transaction, or redeeming those points for travel, we continue to help consumers experience the moments that matter."

To find out more about Engage People and its suite of award-winning technology offerings, visit www.engagepeople.com. For more information about how to collaborate with Priceline, contact Kayla Dickin at Kayla.Dickin@priceline.com.

About Engage People

Engage People is a global technology provider that redefines the way customers spend loyalty reward points. Serving as the conduit between banks, retailers and their customers, Engage People allows consumers to make everyday purchases with loyalty points, giving them the flexibility to buy what they want - whenever they choose. By offering pay with points, Engage People unlocks loyalty points that have been accumulated but not spent. Top banks and retailers around the world rely on Engage People for its first-of-its-kind loyalty ecosystem. With headquarters in Toronto, Ontario, Canada and offices in the U.S., Canada and Italy, Engage People has been ranked on Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies list by Canadian Business and PROFIT. For more information visit: www.engagepeople.com.

About Priceline

Priceline, part of Booking Holdings Inc., is a world leader in travel deals. Priceline offers exclusive discounts on hotels, flights, alternative accommodations, rental cars, cruises and packages. We offer more than a million lodging properties, helping travelers find the right accommodation at the right price. We negotiate great deals every day, and put our best pricing on the Priceline app. Our deep discounts on hotels, flights, rental cars and more are also distributed through our partnership brand, Priceline Partner Network. With free cancellation for many rates, 24-hour customer assistance and the option for both pre-paid and pay upon arrival reservations, Priceline helps millions of travelers be there for the moments that matter. For us, every trip is a big deal.

Media Contact:

Michelle Mead

Caliber Corporate Advisers

michelle@calibercorporate.com

888.550.6385 ext.7

SOURCE: Engage People

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/576185/Engage-People-Partners-with-Priceline-to-Give-Customers-Flexibility-to-Pay-For-Travel-With-Loyalty-Points