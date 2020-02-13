Telefónica 'O2' UK to Deploy Mavenir Virtualized IMS Solution in Their Nationwide

Network Functions Virtualization OpenStack Cloud Infrastructure

Mavenir, the leader in accelerating and redefining mobile network economics transformation for Communications Service Providers (CSPs), today announced that Telefónica UK (FWB: O2UK) is deploying Mavenir's virtualized IMS (IP Multimedia Subsystem) solution (vIMS) for VoLTE and VoWiFi in their nationwide Data Centers Infrastructure, which is based on the Telefónica Group blueprint for Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) architecture.

The solution will support mobile services for more than 8 million customer connections. The NFV environment will include automation, life cycle Management and Orchestration capabilities from the Telefónica UNICA platform. The Mavenir advanced vIMS solution will enable automation from day one and will support existing voice digital services as well as the launch of new services.

As a software-based company leading the telco NFV industry, Mavenir is a perfect match with Telefónica NFV strategy, where the company can offer very flexible and optimized solutions to Telefónica, reducing the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) and opening countless possibilities of new services. Mavenir vIMS will allow Telefónica UK to offer new propositions for all customer segments, moving the telco services to the new era of IP convergence and virtualization.

"Telefónica's UNICA NFV initiative will leverage the benefits of cloud-native software applications and enhanced automation paving the way to future Next Generation architecture," said Jorge Ribeiro, Head of Core and IT Infrastructure at Telefónica UK. "It is an important step for our Core transformation, and we are looking forward to going through this journey with Mavenir, a partner chosen for their advanced technology and innovation in NFV."

"Mavenir is totally committed to providing excellent performances and operations based on the company's extensive and unique experience in IMS solutions," said Stefano Cantarelli, Chief Marketing Officer of Mavenir. "We will continue to provide greater flexibility, greater efficiencies, and more agility in terms of innovation as a full end-to-end 4G LTE and 5G, IoT network provider."

About Telefónica UK (O2):

O2 is a mobile network operator and the principal commercial brand of Telefónica UK Limited, which is part of the global telecommunications group Telefónica S.A., headquartered in Spain and operating in Europe, and North, Central and South America.

Telefónica UK Limited is registered in England and Wales. Registration number: 1743099.

About Mavenir:

Mavenir is the industry's only end-to-end, cloud-native Network Software Provider focused on accelerating software network transformation and redefining network economics for Communications Service Providers (CSPs) by offering a comprehensive end-to-end product portfolio across every layer of the network infrastructure stack. From 5G application/service layers to packet core and RAN, Mavenir leads the way in evolved, cloud-native networking solutions enabling innovative and secure experiences for end users. Leveraging industry-leading firsts in VoLTE, VoWiFi, Advanced Messaging (RCS), Multi-ID, vEPC and OpenRAN vRAN, Mavenir accelerates network transformation for more than 250+ CSP customers in over 140 countries, which serve over 50% of the world's subscribers.

We embrace disruptive, innovative technology architectures and business models that drive service agility, flexibility, and velocity. With solutions that propel NFV evolution to achieve web-scale economics, Mavenir offers solutions to help CSPs with cost reduction, revenue generation and revenue protection. Learn more at mavenir.com.

Mavenir, the M logo, and CloudRange are trademarks owned by Mavenir Systems, Inc.

Copyright 2020 Mavenir Systems, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

