Upon request by the issuer, the long name and the long symbol for an instrument issued by Alphabeta Access Products Ltd. will change, please see below. The changes will be valid as of February 14, 2020. ISIN code will remain unchanged. ISIN OLD LONG NAME/LONG SYMBOL NEW LONG NAME/LONG SYMBOL ------------------------------------------------------------------ JE00BK5XN487 AVA BIG DATA EU TRACKER AVA TRENDING TRACKER ------------------------------------------------------------------ For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB