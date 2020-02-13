SpendEdge has been monitoring the global moving services market and the market is poised to experience spend growth of more than USD 4 billion between 2018-2023 at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Employee mobility is acting as the chief driving force in the global moving services market. This is the result of the geographic expansions and growth achieved by various business sectors. With the increasing instances of employees being relocated across geographies, the employee relocation process is becoming complex and standardized as corporates are continuing to pressurize HR departments to perform this task cost-effectively. This is increasing the demand for moving service providers who can keep the relocation cost low due to their large client base, thereby driving the market spend growth.

The Top Moving Service Providers Enlisted in this Report:

The growing stringency of regulations pertaining to employee benefits across the globe coupled with the shortage of skilled labor is expected to increase service providers' OPEX. This will have an inflationary impact on the procurement costs for buyers. Considering this possibility, this report has enlisted the top moving service providers, SLA agreement insights, and the selection and negotiation strategies that buyers must undertake to achieve optimal and cost-effective procurement in this market.

UniGroup- The documentation process for international moving services can be lengthy and complex as it involves the submission of many vital documents for customs and migration. Furthermore, the risk of the misplacement of such vital documents can delay the clearance process. UniGroup is known to leverage online documentation platforms such as the movers suite document management system which is integrated with this service provider's TransDocs application to provide a hands-free interface for managing all order-related documents, including invoices, e-mails, estimates, and spreadsheets. This essentially helps reducing buyers' management complexities.

Graebel- Buyers should engage with this service provider based on the TCO in terms of the claim settlement process, hidden cost, and packaging cost involved during the procurement of moving services. The evaluation of such costs will enable buyers to reduce the cost incurred during the procurement process.

Santa Fe Group- Buyers are advised to determine this service provider's ability to offer value-added services, such as the storage, assembly, and disassembly of equipment, and provide packing materials for the goods to be moved. This will reduce buyers' spend on procuring such services from multiple service providers and enhance cost savings.

Some of the key topics covered in this report are:

Moving services market spend segmentation by region

Moving services supply market analysis

Regional spend opportunity for moving service providers

Moving service providers cost structure

Total cost of ownership analysis in the moving services market

Moving services pricing models analysis

Category management objectives

Cost saving opportunities in the moving services market

