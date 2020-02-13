A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has over 15+ years of expertise in serving major companies in the agrochemical industry. Their dedicated team of experts at global and regional levels across industries provide clients with a unique capacity to identify and capture innovation opportunities.

The rising demand for high quality ingredients that are used for production of high-value food products with improved shelf life, production value, health benefits, and improved taste are fueling the demand in specialty food ingredients market. North America currently has the highest global demand for specialty food ingredients due to growing concerns regarding eating healthier food and magnificent production capacity in the United States and Canada. Experts at Infiniti Research believe that the strongest growth categories for the specialty food ingredients over the next five years will be baby foods and meal replacement products. Although the demand for processed foods are expected to be on the rise over the next decade, only a small section of consumers is usually willing to pay a significant premium for these value-added food and beverage products, especially for products that offer more than one benefit. This is one of the major challenges that specialty food ingredients companies must strive to overcome.

