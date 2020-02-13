Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 13, 2020) - Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (CSE: SIXW) (the "Company" or "Sixth Wave") is pleased to announce that Sumitomo Corporation of Americas ("SCOA") is acting as sales representative for its IXOS-Au product line ("IXOS").

Further to a letter agreement executed October 15, 2019, SCOA will introduce and promote IXOS to its extensive customer base in the gold mining industry and receive a 5% commission on applicable sales.

SCOA completed a rigorous analysis and assessment of Sixth Wave's disruptive IXOS molecular imprinted nanotechnology used for gold extraction. SCOA is also interested in future Sixth Wave technological advancements for the extraction of other metals and contaminants associated with mining activities.

"Sixth Wave is confident that Sumitomo Corporation of Americas' reputation for integrity and value creation in the mining industry will accelerate the adoption and integration of our game-changing technology," said Sherman McGill, Executive Vice President of Sixth Wave. "IXOS is a 21st century replacement for activated carbon that has been the primary media for gold adsorption from cyanide leach solutions for over 100 years."

Sumitomo Corporation of Americas pursues productive marketing opportunities with businesses throughout the region offering full access to Sumitomo Corporation Group's immense global network of business enterprises in more than 65 countries. Over the past six decades, these relationships have strengthened, and business partners in the Americas have come to expect reliable business knowledge, corporate resourcefulness and quality services. For more information on Sumitomo Corporation, please visit:

https://www.sumitomocorp.com/en/us/scoa/whoweare

"SCOA endeavors to create new value and realize prosperity for our partners and customers," said Ko Akiyama, SVP & General Manager, Sumitomo Corporation of Americas' Mineral Resources Group. "We believe IXOS will allow us to provide even better service and operational excellence for our valued customers."

"Our agreement with SCOA greatly expands Sixth Wave's global distribution network," said McGill. "That network also includes our valued partner CyPlus GmbH, Hanau-Wolfgang (Germany)". See Sixth Wave Press Release dated April 1, 2019.

For more information about Sixth Wave, please visit our web site at: www.sixthwave.com

