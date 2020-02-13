Robin Hood Bingo Celebrates Its 8th Anniversary With Perks

LONDON, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Robin Hood Bingo, one of UKs top Online Bingo sites, is celebrating its 8th Birthday. To celebrate the occasion, Robin Hood Bingo is upgrading its welcome bonus and offers a Prize Wheel with special perks throughout the month.

About Robin Hood Bingo

With over £4,000,000 won every month, Robin Hood Bingo offers 650 live Bingo, Slots and Roulette games.

The site was launched in 2012 and immediately won the New Site of the Year award. With a booming community, Robin Hood Bingo has since won additional player choice awards.

Themed on the folktale hero Robin Hood and his Merry Men, the site operates on a generosity platform with the slogan "You play, we give away." This promise is kept by offering extra treats like free daily coins, prize wheel and bonuses on top of huge jackpots.

Over the years, Robin Hood Bingo has continued to deliver some of the most generous offers including the latest Birthday Prize Wheel promotion.

The site has a fantastic selection of 75, 90 and 52 ball bingo games as well as hundreds of online slots, scratch cards, and classic casino games. The top performing games and latest releases are always being added from the best casino software developers like Netent, Eyecon and Red Tiger.

Robin Hood Bingo's Facebook page has surpassed 25,000 likes with an active community.

8th Anniversary Specials at Robin Hood Bingo

In celebration of its 8th year, potential players can get a 400% welcome bonus, which includes additional perks.

Funded players can enjoy a 'Birthday Bingo Game' waiting for them when they log in to their accounts. These Birthday Games include jackpots and gifts during this festive promotional period.

Robin Hood Bingo is one of the top bingo sites in United Commissions' brand portfolio which include Moon Bingo, Loony Bingo, Ted Bingo as well as casino sites Moon Games, Vegas Spins, and Wicked Jackpots. The site is dedicated to bringing players generous offers and the best online gaming experience. Robin Hood Bingo is powered by Dragonfish and is licensed to offer online gaming services under the laws of Gibraltar through Cassava Enterprises (Gibraltar).

