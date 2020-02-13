Citrus Pectin Market Receives Impetus from F&B and Pharma Industries; Sales Propelled by Clean Label Trend: Future Market Insights

Major citrus pectin manufacturers are accelerating adoption of advanced technologies to derive higher standards, in an effort to unlock new opportunities in the healthcare sector.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2020 / The global citrus pectin market will reach a valuation of US$ 159.8 Mn in 2029, witnessing a steady growth outlook during the forecast period (2019 - 2029). According to a new study by Future Market Insights (FMI), the market for citrus pectin is largely influenced by increasing consumer awareness about food safety and the thriving clean label trend in food & beverages industry.

"Citrus pectin market is receiving impetus from diverse applications in F&B and pharmaceutical industries. Increasing usage of hydrocolloids in food and beverages industry is fueling the demand for citrus pectin," reveals the FMI report.

Key Research Findings of FMI's Citrus Pectin Market Study

Citrus pectin sourced from oranges will lead, with more than 60% market share.

Emergence of new technologies for clean label product development will work in favor of market growth.

Focus on improving supply and distribution chains for easy product availability will bode well in the near future.

High methoxyl pectin is gaining traction in food and pharmaceutical applications, as a stabilizer and texturizer.

Europe continues to lead its way in citrus pectin market.

Key Growth Drivers - Citrus Pectin Market

Rising consumption of fiber-rich food products is a key factor fueling adoption of citrus pectin.

High application scope of citrus pectin as a stabilizer and texturizer would sustain revenue generation opportunities in market.

Modified citrus pectin variants are discovering a vital role in slowing the progress of certain chronic ailments, which would fuel market growth.

Frequent launches of citrus pectin products continue to assist growth of market.

Key Impediments - Citrus Pectin Market

Declining production rate of citrus fruits is a key challenge facing citrus pectin producers.

High production and sourcing costs continue to be a major restraint for citrus pectin market.

Competition Structure Analysis - Citrus Pectin Market

The competition landscape of the global citrus pectin market will largely remain influenced by rising research and development efforts for new product offerings. Producers are also pushing for capacity expansions and the acquisition of smaller businesses in the industry for better access to raw materials, cost-effective processes, and higher profit margins.

Some of the key players in the citrus pectin market include, but are not limited to Cargill Inc., CP Kelco, Quadra Chemicals, Silvateam S.p.A., Naturex, DuPont, Compañía Española de Algas Marinas S.A. (CEAMSA), Lucid Colloids Ltd., Yantai Andre Pectin Co. Ltd., and Herbstreith & Fox.

About the Report

This report offers global, regional, and national level analysis on the latest trends in the industry influencing the citrus pectin market. The study provides actionable insights on the citrus pectin market on the basis of product type (high methoxyl pectin and low methoxyl pectin), source (oranges, tangerines, grapefruit, lemons, and limes), application (jams & jellies, beverages, bakery toppings and fillings, dairy products & frozen desserts, confectionary, meat & poultry, dietary supplements, functional food, pharmaceuticals, personal care, and cosmetics) across 30 countries spanning six key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, APEJ, Japan, and MEA).

