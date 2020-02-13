Marion, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - February 13, 2020) - Greene Concepts Inc. (OTC PINK: INKW) is pleased to announce that the company is maximizing additional capacity of its 60,000 square foot manufacturing plant to offer business opportunities to third-party beverage companies through white label production. This allows Greene Concepts to produce ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages and bottled water for the third party company using the other company's product name, formulation and product labels for a value-added fee. The company continues to and is now actively seeking and negotiating with several large water and beverage players within the industry to either partner with or collaborate with regarding ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages and white label bottled water.

The white labeling business model refers to a fully supported product or service that is made by one company but sold by another. This allows third-party vendors to save time and resources while offering quality custom products through the use of Greene Concepts' experienced manufacturing personnel and manufacturing resources. Advantages third-party companies experience using Greene Concepts' bottling plant to manufacture their own (RTD's) include:

Brand visibility

Client/customer loyalty and satisfaction

Acquiring Greene Concepts' RTD development expertise

Creating a polished product without the need for beta tests, revisions, troubleshooting or other fine-tuning processes

Saving time and money versus creating the product from scratch

Relieves pressure as products contain Greene Concepts' support and service delivery

Having an in-house product developer for a fraction of the cost of producing the product while maintaining high profit margins

Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts Inc. states, "White labeling allows third-party businesses to stand on the shoulders of our talented ready-to-drink in-house manufacturers, provide their clients with excellent products and helps them to maintain a high ROI, all under the name of their own brand. This also allows us to not only manufacture for other businesses but to also partner and/or collaborate with them. In addition, we have the capability to manufacture our own Greene Concepts brands. The 60,000 square feet of space within our facility offers us three ways to maximize our company's revenues while helping other firms succeed."

Mr. Greene continues, "As noted in our last press release, production is upon us. We have bottles and we have secured bottle caps, labels and our inkjet code labeling equipment to allow third-party firms along with our own company to produce high quality, high-desirable products. We are providing an illustrious path that affords third-party firms the chance to focus on their core competencies while we take on the manufacturing piece. As we continue to form the foundation of our company's success, we are confident in what we do and employ proactive quality measures throughout all production phases."

Mr. Greene continued, "We stick to a pretty simple formula in bringing quality products to the masses. I had a great meeting today with our Bottling and Beverage Plant Manager and he summed up what we do in a good old-fashioned manner. He said, 'We put water in a bottle. That's all there is to it. Then we: Wrap it, Pack it and Stack it.'"

About Greene Concepts, Inc. and Mammoth Ventures Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (http://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company. Through its recently acquired wholly owned subsidiary, Mammoth Ventures Inc., the Company has entered into the specialty beverage and bottling business and is an emerging leader in the global scientifically formulated beverage industry.

