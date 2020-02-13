Hexagon Composites ASA: MANDATORY NOTIFICATION OF TRADE

David Bandele, CFO has sold 19,368 shares in Hexagon Composites ASA at a price of NOK 36.40 per share.



After the transaction David Bandele holds 88,317 shares in Hexagon Composites ASA.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

For more information:

Hiva Ghiri, VP Investor Relations, Hexagon Composites

Telephone: +47 958 66 790 | hiva.ghiri@hexagongroup.com

About Hexagon Composites

Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications.



