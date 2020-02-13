Anzeige
Donnerstag, 13.02.2020

WKN: 904953 ISIN: NO0003067902 Ticker-Symbol: 2HX 
Tradegate
13.02.20
17:43 Uhr
3,540 Euro
-0,135
-3,67 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
13.02.2020 | 16:29
Hexagon Composites ASA: MANDATORY NOTIFICATION OF TRADE

David Bandele, CFO has sold 19,368 shares in Hexagon Composites ASA at a price of NOK 36.40 per share.

After the transaction David Bandele holds 88,317 shares in Hexagon Composites ASA.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

For more information:
Hiva Ghiri, VP Investor Relations, Hexagon Composites
Telephone: +47 958 66 790 | hiva.ghiri@hexagongroup.com

About Hexagon Composites
Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications.


