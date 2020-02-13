Future Market Insights: Meat Alternatives to Witness Exponential Sales at 12% CAGR Through 2029; Plant-based and Insect Protein Favored, Concludes FMI in a New Report

Market players must invest substantial resources in innovative product launches and distribution network expansion to cater to evolving consumer demands in meat alternatives market.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2020 / Global value of meat alternatives market will rise 3X through 2029. Owing to pervasiveness of veganism, the market is projected for a stupendous CAGR of 12% during 2019 - 2029. The flexitarianism trend is also providing a strong impetus to the global meat alternatives market. Generation-Z and millennial demographic are particularly showing greater preference for healthier meat alternatives, thereby generating an upsurge in demand, suggests a new Future Market Insights (FMI) report.

"Manufacturers in meat alternatives market are selectively targeting gen-Z and millennial consumer demographics, as they prefer new experiences over products and are willing to follow healthier dietary practices. Plant-based protein is particularly gaining notable momentum recently," projects the FMI study.

Request sample of this report at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-11042

Key Takeaways of Meat Alternatives Market Study

Plant-based protein continues to account for 2/3 rd of global demand for meat alternatives.

of global demand for meat alternatives. Insect protein will gain solid traction in meat alternatives market through 2029.

Organic meat alternatives will gain a stronghold throughout the forecast period.

Developed economies are at the forefront of product launches in meat alternatives market.

Meat alternatives market in Europe and North America will witness increasing number of new launches.

Meat Alternatives Market - Top Growth Drivers

Rising health awareness of consumers is the top factor, pushing uptake of meat alternatives.

R&D initiatives to create meat alternatives that mimic the taste and texture of real meat will be a strong growth driver.

Animal welfare and sustainability concerns are major growth contributors for meat alternatives market.

Relaxing regulatory guideline for meat alternatives is bolstering market entry of new players. Potential role of meat alternatives in curbing greenhouse gas emissions will continue to foster sales.

Meat Alternatives Market - Key Restraints

High upfront costs involved in the insect protein landscape will be a significant roadblock to market growth.

Consumers' reluctance to insect protein as a meat alternative continues to limit the demand.

The distribution network of meat alternatives is still limited, highlighting a long-term challenge facing market.

Schedule a meeting with expert analysts for detailed insights https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-the-analyst/rep-gb-11042\

Competition Landscape of Meat Alternatives Market

Some of the key players in meat alternatives market include, but are not limited to, MGP Ingredients, Wilmar International Ltd., Ingredion Inc., Cargill Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Impossible Foods, Beyond Meat, and Atlantic Natural Foods LLC. Leading players are focused on realigning their strategies with shifting consumer demands. Product launches and distribution network expansion remains the key strategic focus area of market players. For instance, Atlantic Natural Foods LLC introduced TUNO (2019) which is a seafood alternative. On the other hand, PHW Group entered a strategic partnership with Beyond Meat to expand its retail distribution network.

More About the Report

This Future Market Insights study of 300 pages offers actionable insights on meat alternatives market. The market analysis is based on product type (fish protein, cultured meat, fermented proteins, insects, mycoprotein/algae, risofu, quorn, textured vegetable protein, tempeh, tofu, wheat gluten or seitan), nature (organic, conventional), source (mycoprotein, plant-based protein, insect protein), storage (shelf-stable, frozen, refrigerated), distribution (B2B, wholesalers, online retail, specialty stores, convenience stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, independent small groceries, HoReCa), end-use (functional beverages, bakery & confectionary, breakfast cereals, sports nutrition, personal care products, protein and nutritional bars, infant nutrition, animal nutrition, pharmaceutical products, meat additives, aquaculture, B2C) across five regions (Latin America, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific).

Explore Extensive Coverage of FMI's Food and Beverages Landscape

Ready-to-Eat Food Market - Get comprehensive information on ready-to-eat food market through FMI's review on prevailing trends, opportunities, challenges, and growth drivers of the market for 2016-2026.

Baking Soda Substitute Market - FMI's study demonstrates key market dynamics of global baking soda substitute market along with value forecasts, current environment, trends, segments, and market leaders for 2018-2028.

Vegan Cheese Market - Obtain in-depth insights on global vegan cheese market through FMI's extensive analysis covering market statistics, region-wise data, segment-wise data, competitive landscape, and key influencing factors.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in London, the global financial capital, and has delivery centers in the U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and take critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition.

Contact

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Market Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/meat-alternatives-market

Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/meat-alternatives-market

SOURCE: Future Market Insights

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/576332/Meat-Alternatives-to-Witness-Exponential-Sales-at-12-CAGR-Through-2029-Plant-based-and-Insect-Protein-Favored-Concludes-FMI-in-a-New-Report