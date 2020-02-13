Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 13.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PMGB ISIN: AU000000AMC4 Ticker-Symbol: 485B 
Frankfurt
13.02.20
08:01 Uhr
9,900 Euro
-0,400
-3,88 %
Branche
Kunststoffe/Verpackungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P/ASX 50
1-Jahres-Chart
AMCOR PLC CDIS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMCOR PLC CDIS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,250
9,650
17:21
9,450
9,550
17:44
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AMCOR PLC CDIS
AMCOR PLC CDIS Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AMCOR PLC CDIS9,900-3,88 %
SONOCO PRODUCTS COMPANY51,500,00 %