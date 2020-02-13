SpendEdge has been monitoring the global active and intelligent packaging market and the market is poised to experience spend growth of more than USD 5 billion between 2018-2023 at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages.

Read the 133-page research report with TOC and LOE on "The Global Active and Intelligent Packaging Market Procurement Intelligence Report, Pricing Outlook in Geographies that include APAC, North America, South America, and MEA, top suppliers, supplier selection and negotiation strategies, and insights into best practices to optimize procurement spend."

Buyers from the food and beverage and the pharmaceutical sectors are highly reliant on active and intelligent packaging solutions to enhance shelf lives and traceability of products. This is driving adoption in the global active and intelligent packaging market. Spend growth of this market is being impacted by the proliferation of e-commerce companies who are using intelligent packaging for enhancing their tracking capabilities.

The Top Active and Intelligent Packaging Suppliers Enlisted in this Report:

The volatility in crude oil prices will impact the prices of packages which will consequently lead to a rise in prices in the market. Considering its probability, this report has listed the top active and intelligent packaging suppliers, SLA agreement insights, and the selection and negotiation strategies that buyers must undertake to achieve optimal and cost-effective procurement in this market.

Amcor- Prior to finalizing a contract with this supplier, buyers are advised to determine its degree of investment in R&D activities. This will give buyers an idea of this supplier's proactivity in NPD and building a product portfolio that offers a customized set of options for buyers depending on their requirements.

Sonoco Products- Buyers must ensure getting information on the packaging material and protection of the package from this supplier. It is imperative for suppliers to ensure that balance is maintained between packaging solutions' functionalities and their potential impact on manufacturing and handling costs. This is important because even though the use of active and intelligent packaging decreases the risk of spoilage and theft, it may increase the handling cost for buyers due to increased weight and high transportation costs.

Sealed Air Corp- Buyers are advised to adopt the volume-based pricing model while negotiating with this supplier. This pricing model offers high discounts due to contracts for bulk purchases and enables higher predictability of costs when compared with the other listed pricing models.

Some of the key topics covered in this report are:

Active and intelligent packaging market spend segmentation by region

Active and intelligent packaging supply market analysis

Regional spend opportunity for active and intelligent packaging suppliers

Active and intelligent packaging suppliers cost structure

Total cost of ownership analysis in the active and intelligent packaging market

Active and intelligent packaging pricing models analysis

Category management objectives

Cost saving opportunities in the active and intelligent packaging market

