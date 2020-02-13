Dimensional Insight Ranked #1 in Annual Best in KLAS Report for Healthcare Business Intelligence/Analytics for 7th Time in 10 Years

Company achieves its highest annual score to date; tops field of seven vendors in culture, loyalty, operations, product, relationship, and value

BURLINGTON, Massachusetts, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dimensional Insight, maker of Diver Platform, today announced that it has been ranked #1 by KLAS Research in the 2020 Best in KLAS: Software and Services Report in the healthcare business intelligence/analytics category. KLAS Research first included the healthcare business intelligence/analytics category in its annual report in 2010, and since that time, Dimensional Insight has ranked #1 in the segment for an astounding 7 of 10 years (2010, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2015/16, 2019, and now 2020). Dimensional Insight bested a field of seven big-brand business intelligence and analytics vendors, and in the process, not only achieved its highest annual score (93.4) to date, but also scored at least 5.0 points higher than the other vendors in the category.

"Year after year, Dimensional Insight has posted stellar scores in the Best in KLAS report. What this means for our customers is that they are able to see demonstrable - and unparalleled - outcomes improvement as a result of using our analytics platform," says Fred Powers, CEO and co-founder of Dimensional Insight. "This honor is a testament to not only our customers and the innovative ways they are using analytics for transformative change, but also to our employees who work relentlessly to ensure customer success."

Each year, KLAS publishes the Best in KLAS report. This report ranks healthcare IT software and services vendors across numerous market segments. The Best in KLAS report contains two types of awards for various healthcare IT markets: the Best in KLAS award and the Category Leader award. In addition to a numerical score for each vendor in the report, KLAS also grades vendors in six areas - culture, loyalty, operations, product, relationship, and value. Dimensional Insight received "A" grades in all six areas.

"Dimensional Insight is superior when it comes to working with our customers to improve outcomes and delivering new technology to drive that change," says Kathy Sucich, director of healthcare marketing at Dimensional Insight. "The Best in KLAS awards are a reflection of our organization's laser-focus on customer success."

KLAS President Adam Gale says, "Providers and payers demand better performance, usability, and interoperability from their vendor partners every year. Best in KLAS winners set the standard of excellence in their market segment. Earning a Best in KLAS award should both excite and humble the recipients. It serves as a signal to providers that they should expect only the best from the winning vendors."

To learn more about the Best in KLAS report, please visit https://www.dimins.com/awards/klas-report/.

About Dimensional Insight

Dimensional Insight is a leading provider of analytics, data management, and performance management solutions, offering a complete portfolio of capabilities ranging from data integration and modeling to sophisticated reporting, analytics, and dashboards. The company is a seven-time Best in KLAS winner in healthcare business intelligence and analytics, most recently ranking #1 in 2020. Founded in 1989, Dimensional Insight has thousands of customer organizations worldwide. Dimensional Insight consistently ranks as a top performing analytics organization by customers and industry analysts in its core market segments including healthcare, manufacturing, and beverage alcohol. For more information, please visit https://www.dimins.com/.