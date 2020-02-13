Global Women Intimate Care Market to surpass US$ 38 Bn in 2029; Depilatories Continue to be Bestselling, Reports Future Market Insights

Leading players must accelerate targeted digital marketing campaigns for enhanced market presence and consumer awareness.

LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2020 / Global sales of women intimate care products will exceed revenues of US$ 38 Bn in 2029, witnessing a steady CAGR during 2019 - 2029.,The industry is receiving tailwinds from rising sentience amongst women regarding hazardous consequences of using conventional sanitary napkins and tampons, according to new insights offered by Future Market Insights (FMI).

"Around 7 million units of tampons and 12 billion units of sanitary napkins accumulate in the US landfills each year. Such alarming environmental concerns are compelling manufacturers to channelize their efforts towards creating reusable and biodegradable women underwear," recommends the FMI report.

Key Takeaways of Women Intimate Care Market Study

Depilatories remain top-selling product category, with over 40% revenue share projected in 2029.

Intimate wash sales are poised for promising growth.

Women aged between 26 and 40 years remain the key consumer demographic.

Over 70% marketing initiatives are accomplished through offline channels.

East Asia is projected to occupy a major chunk of the global market value.

Download sample copy of this report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-11016

Women Intimate Care Market - Top Growth Drivers

Demand for eco-friendly women intimate care products is shaping the market.

Awareness campaigns launched by governments in developing countries will drive sales.

Leading players engaging in aggressive promotional and advertising activities over digital platforms will enhance marketability.

Women Intimate Care Market - Key Restraints

Relatively high price point of women intimate care products is a major constraint in market growth.

A majority of women intimate care products are still non-biodegradable, which continues to hamper long-term growth of market.

Competition Landscape of Women Intimate Care Market

Global women intimate care market is moderately consolidated. Some of the prominent players include but are not limited to Unicharm Corporation, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Edgewell Personal Care, and Kao Corporation. On the other hand, emerging players are directing their focus towards creating eco-friendly feminine hygiene products. For instance, Sanfe Company launched organic panty liners in 2019 in view of soaring demand for chemical-free intimate care products. Thinx and Modibodi are innovating their range of moisture-resistant, anti-microbial, stain-proof and highly absorbent women intimate care products. Moreover, manufacturers are tapping opportunities in digital marketing for increased global presence.

Schedule a meeting with expert analysts for detailed insights https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-the-analyst/rep-gb-11016

More about the Report

This Future Market Insights study of 300 pages offers actionable insights on global women intimate care market. The market analysis is based on product type (intimate washes, liners, oils, masks, hair removal products, moisturizers & creams, wipes, gels, foams, exfoliants, mousses, mists, sprays, e-products), age group (12-19 years, 20-25 years, 26-40 years, 41-50 years, 51 years and above), user type (women with child, women without child), sales channel (online, offline) across seven regions (Middle East & Africa, Oceania, East Asia, South Asia, Europe, Latin America and North America).

Explore Extensive Coverage of FMI's Retail & Consumer Products Landscape

Period Panties Market - Learn more about what factors are shaping up the global period panties market that has be projected to reach revenues worth US$ 100 Mn by 2020 end.

BRICS Disposable Hygiene Products Market - FMI's report on disposable hygiene products scrutinizes the progress of this BRICS market during a predefined period of projection, along with analysis of the key market dynamics.

Women's Footwear Market - Know what is driving women's footwear sales and what innovations are being prioritized by the leading manufacturers in industry.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in London, the global financial capital, and has delivery centres in the U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and take critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition.

Contact

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Research Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/women-intimate-care-market

Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/women-intimate-care-market

SOURCE: Future Market Insights

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/576334/Global-Women-Intimate-Care-Market-to-surpass-US-38-Bn-in-2029-Depilatories-Continue-to-be-Bestselling-Reports-Future-Market-Insights