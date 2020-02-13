Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest success story on market growth mapping. This success story highlights how the experts at Infiniti Research helped an additive manufacturing market client better allocate capital for implementing new technologies and processes, take up new contracts of bulk orders, and realize savings of over €3.8 million.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200213005530/en/

Owing to the increasing developments in the additive manufacturing technologies and rising investment into R&D, the global additive manufacturing market is projected to witness substantial growth over the coming years. Despite this positive growth, labor shortages, high costs of implementation of additive manufacturing technologies, and lack of suitable materials for production are increasing challenges for companies operating in the additive manufacturing market. As such, additive manufacturing companies are in the need to address complex market needs and take strategic growth initiatives.

Whether you need to evaluate a business opportunity, understand the demand for your services, or estimate the market size to support a new venture, we provide custom research services tailored to your specific needs. Request a free proposal today.

Business Challenge Faced

The client is an additive manufacturing firm based out of Sweden. They faced challenges in ensuring consistent quality and reliability of products produced through additive manufacturing techniques. In addition, the client faced difficulties in meeting the upfront capital expenditures for machines and facilities necessary to support additive manufacturing. They were in search of a research partner to support them in identifying profitable growth strategies. They chose to partner with Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering market growth mapping. By leveraging Infiniti's market growth mapping engagement, the client wanted to address digital threats across each stage of the manufacturing process and meet the speed of production requirements.

Want to stay informed about the present as well as the long-term forecasts of the market? Our market growth mapping engagement can help you achieve this strategic objective. Contact us today.

Our integrated approach and solutions offered

To help the client tackle the above-mentioned challenges, the experts at Infiniti Research used a combination of market opportunity, competitive intelligence, market potential, and market size analysis study. The engagement also involved evaluating impacts along the entire supply chain and product lifecycle associated with the use of additive manufacturing. In addition, the development of market forecast and opportunity model was done to recommend critical success factors for business expansion.

Infiniti's market growth mapping engagement helped the client to:

Achieve long-term sustainable growth

Optimally allocate resources and improve market share

Maximize current revenue flow with current suppliers

Evaluate expenditures for machines and facilities necessary to support additive manufacturing

Speed up the production process and take up new contracts of bulk orders

Enhance efficiency across each stage of the design and manufacturing process

Sign new contracts with leading companies in the aerospace and automotive market

Realize savings of over €3.8 million

Want more insights into this engagement? Request more info and our experts will get in touch with you with relevant insights.

Read the complete success story for comprehensive insights: An Additive Manufacturing Market Client Maximized Revenue Flow and Realized Savings of Over €3.8 Million with Market Growth Mapping Engagement

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research, is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200213005530/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us