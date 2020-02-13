Carriers Can Now Protect Themselves Against Non-Payment

Teleroute, Europe's leading freight exchange, has announced the launch of Payment Guarantee for carriers. This unique, new service ensures carriers are protected in case of non-payment and is part of Teleroute's vision to build a truly collaborative network for the transportation industry.

Teleroute has partnered with Coface,a worldwide leader in credit insurance, to offer a solution that allows carriers to ensure payment for any transport executed using its freight exchange.

Speaking on the launch of Payment Guarantee, Alpega's Chief Operating Officer, Fabrice Douteaud, said: "Teleroute is Europe's largest freight and vehicle exchange for domestic and international routes and offers countless opportunities for carriers. However, we know it can be stressful to work with a freight forwarder you know little about, which is why we developed Payment Guarantee. This new service is unique to the market and means carriers can take advantage of the lucrative offers out there, without having to worry about being paid. It's a great way to open up the market and help businesses make the most of the opportunities out there."

Carriers can register for Payment Guarantee online, on a case-by-case basis, and receive instant feedback regarding cost and coverage. The ability to guarantee payment for any given transport allows carriers to price their services more competitively and effectively cut costs for shippers and freight forwarders.

Wtransnet, the leading freight exchange in Iberia, has been offering the Payment Guarantee service for more than 15 years and it is one of the solution's most popular features. Wtransnet became part of the Alpega Group in 2018 and, alongside similar initiatives with Bursa and 123Cargo, the leading freight exchange in Romania, this project illustrates the drive to adapt best practice from across the industry.

The launch of Payment Guarantee sees Teleroute consolidate its position as Europe's leading freight exchange and highlights its goal of building a truly collaborative transportation network.

In addition to solving spot needs, Teleroute provides more than 70.000 transport companies with significant added value in their day-to-day activities, through its smart and easy to use platform that publishes supply and load demands in real-time.

About Alpega

The Alpega Group is a leading global logistics software company offering end-to-end solutions that cover all transportation needs, including Transport Management Systems (TMS) and Freight Exchanges. The Transport Management Systems (TMS) software solutions inet and Transwide- connect companies to a broad network of logistics providers and digitize their complex supply chain management. These systems provide live visibility of incoming and outgoing logistics and seamlessly link truck drivers and logistics providers with shippers. The freight exchanges Teleroute, Wtransnet, Bursa and 123cargo serve as marketplaces for matching spot shipments and capacities. TenderEasy, for its part, allows shippers to easily send e-tenders to the carrier community. All of the above solutions can be combined to create more added value for customers. Our user community of 80.000 carriers and shippers and 200.000 members are electronically connected every day to successfully manage critical transport processes of 108.000.000 orders every year. Alpega is present in 80 countries worldwide and employs over 500 people with 31 different nationalities.

