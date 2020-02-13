A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has announced the completion of its latest article A CIO's guide to industry 4.0. This blog covers:

How industry 4.0 is transforming the manufacturing landscape

A Strategic approach to adopting industry 4.0 capabilities

"Although they are still in the early stages of development, smart factory and industry 4.0 have already begun transforming manufacturing," says a manufacturing industry expert at Infiniti Research.

A Strategic approach to adopting industry 4.0 capabilities

Evaluate existing capabilities with expectations

CIO's must begin by evaluating their existing technological capabilities and compare them with the digital maturity that they expect to achieve. Prioritize measures that directly align with the organization's overall strategy and will most likely create better business value. It is also vital to communicate and get commitment for the measures that are chosen for not just the top leadership but also ensure that it is evident to people across the organization who are integral to the execution.

Begin with pilot projects

Pilot projects can be used to demonstrate proof of concept and demonstrate the business gains that can be derived from the industry 4.0 strategy. Early success in the pilot projects can also help gain buy-in from the organization and secure adequate funds for the final roll-out. Collaborate with digital leaders outside the company to create pragmatic designs for the industry 4.0 concept, this is can significantly accelerate digital innovation.

Map capabilities required to achieve desired goals

The flaws in the pilots for industry 4.0 transformation will help CIOs identify the capabilities that the organization lacks in achieving the desired results. Create a blueprint highlighting the technology enablers that will help propel the business processes forward. The success of an industry 4.0 transformation will largely depend on the company's ability to deploy appropriate skills and knowledge.

Embrace digital capabilities

A company can encounter several roadblocks in their journey to embrace digital transformation. Data is critical to make the right business decisions and adopt feasible strategies. Combine data from different verticals of business including logistics, QC, and engineering functions and use this to analyze new methods to attract customers. Advanced technologies such as real-time analytics can be used to attract customers and fully capture the potential of industry 4.0. Actively understanding customer behavior and orchestrating a distinct role for your organization within complex ecosystems will be the greatest breakthrough to successfully adopting industry 4.0 capabilities.

