The "OMNIBUS 2019. Winter Car Tires: Car Owner Preferences (Third Wave)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Omnibus is an annual project of the publisher. It is a survey of car owners according to a certain methodology and it permits to compare assessment indicators over time.

The third autumn wave of the project is aimed at the consumer preferences in the purchase and operation of winter tires.

The project is based on the formation of a representative sample corresponding to the age and regional structure of the car fleet in Russia.

In the course of the study, we see the features of consumer behavior of car owners on the following topics: recognition of brands of car tires (with and without a hint), features of the choice, operation of tires and assessment of their quality. The report also presents the re-purchase index, the NPS index and the evaluation of the advertising activity of tire brands in the autumn.

The project provides an opportunity to compare annually the change in indicators of your brand and competitors' brands, as well as ask your questions to the respondents participating in the survey.

Key Topics Covered:

Assessment methodology and key parameters

Car tire brand recognition

Selection and operation of winter car tires

Satis faction rating and NPS index (winter tires)

Next purchase of winter tires (multiple choice)

Next purchase of winter tires (single choice)

Preferences in the car tire purchase (without seasonality)

Car tire advertising

Consumer preferences by brands

