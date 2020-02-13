As from February 19, 2020, subscription rights (TR) issued by ChromoGenics AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until March 2, 2020. Instrument: Subscription rights (TR) ------------------------------------------ Short name: CHRO TR ------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0013775533 ------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 190242 ------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------ Mic Code: SSME ------------------------------------------ As from February 19, 2020 paid subscription shares (BTA) issued by ChromoGenics AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares (BTA) ------------------------------------------------ Short name: CHRO BTA ------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0013775541 ------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 190243 ------------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------------ Mic Code: SSME ------------------------------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank AB. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank AB on 08-463 8000.