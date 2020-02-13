Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 13.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DN8V ISIN: SE0009496268 Ticker-Symbol: 384 
Frankfurt
13.02.20
09:15 Uhr
0,017 Euro
-0,001
-5,56 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CHROMOGENICS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHROMOGENICS AB 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CHROMOGENICS
CHROMOGENICS AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CHROMOGENICS AB0,017-5,56 %