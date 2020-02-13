National Crowdfunding & Fintech Association of Canada: National Crowdfunding & Fintech Association and KABN Systems North America enter multi-year exclusive partnership to promote Digital Identity in Canada

Digital Identity program to be launched at 20: RISE

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2020 / The National Crowdfunding & Fintech Association of Canada (NCFA) and KABN Systems North America Inc. (KABN NA) announced today they have formed a collaborative partnership to promote Digital Identity management and usage in Canada through a 3 year exclusive partnership launching at the 2020 Fintech and Financing Conference and Expo (FFCON20) to be held in downtown Toronto on March 23-24, 2020.

With finance and fintech touching virtually every business and entity of people's lives, the NCFA and KABN NA will be embarking on awareness and education programs on the value of having a secure, re-usable online identity that can reduce identity fraud and replace the need to show credentials every time you need to prove your online identity.

KABN Systems North America Inc. is a Canadian Fintech company that specializes in continuous online Identity Verification, Identity Management and Monetization and is currently in the launch phase of its digital banking and financial services platform, Pegasus Flyte.

KABN NA recently announced that it has executed Definitive Agreements with Torino Power Solutions (CSE:TPS), subject to all necessary approvals, Torino will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares in the capital of KABN NA, which will constitute a fundamental change of the Company and that will result in a reverse takeover (the "RTO") of Torino by KABN NA.

The theme for the 6th annual FFCON20 is RISE, focused on increasing the success and sustainability of Canada's fintech and financial sector fostering partnerships between fintech companies and financial institutions, opening investment channels and connecting emerging talent with markets. KABN will be a prominent partner of this event and all other events that the NCFA presents over the next 3 years.

FFCON20 facilitates thought-provoking and relevant discussions, lively debates and personal networking for the cross-pollination of ideas and experiences. The two-day event also provides a variety of competitions where investors can find deal flow and companies can get direct access to prominent investors. FFCON20, at its core, brings markets to life and provides an open forum for collaboration between emerging companies and major stakeholders.

"Identity is a key component of the online fintech environment and consumers are becoming more aware of its value and vulnerability. We're very excited to partner with KABN North America to educate consumers and businesses on the value of digital identity in the marketplace, how to protect it and how to manage it." Craig Asano, Founder and CEO, NCFA

"We are excited to have the opportunity to partner and work with the NCFA and leverage their leadership in the Fintech sector and create leadership in the digital identity arena. KABN is focused on collaboration with industry stakeholders and supports educating North Americans about the value of digital identity, to create better use of our private data." Ben Kessler, CEO, KABN Systems North American Inc.

For more information on FFCON20: RISE click here

The National Crowdfunding & Fintech Association (NCFA) is a financial innovation ecosystem that provides education, market intelligence, industry stewardship, networking and funding opportunities and services to thousands of community members and works closely with industry, government, partners and affiliates to create a vibrant and innovative fintech and funding industry in Canada. For more information, please visit: ncfacanada.org

KABN Systems North America Inc. operates the North American programs of the global KABN Network. KABN provides an Always On patent pending, re-usable identity validation and verification platform, allowing users to continuously and confidently prove themselves to the online community, Exchanges and other services. KABN NA's identity services provide the backbone to its financial, loyalty and engagement programs including the Pegasus Flyte Prepaid Card program and KABN KASH, an innovative cash back program where users are connected to major merchants for savings when they shop. For more information, please visit www.kabnsystemsna.com

For more information, contact:

Craig Asano

Founder and CEO, NCFA

casano@ncfacanada.org

(416) 618-0254

Ben Kessler

CEO

KABN Systems North America Inc.

info@kabnsystemsna.com

SOURCE: National Crowdfunding & Fintech Association of Canada

