Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 13.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 892790 ISIN: FR0000053225 Ticker-Symbol: MMT 
Stuttgart
13.02.20
15:30 Uhr
15,090 Euro
-0,220
-1,44 %
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
M6 METROPOLE TELEVISION SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
M6 METROPOLE TELEVISION SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,070
15,250
19:12
15,100
15,220
19:12
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
M6 METROPOLE TELEVISION
M6 METROPOLE TELEVISION SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
M6 METROPOLE TELEVISION SA15,090-1,44 %