FTSE Russell recently introduced eight (8) character codes for the Industry Classification Benchmark (ICB) code. Nasdaq uses ICB codes as an input in its sector-based Index creation and maintenance process. Nasdaq expects to implement the new ICB code structure for its sector-based indexes in 2020. As Nasdaq confirms its ICB code migration plans, further transition details will be released for the affected indexes. For additional information on the Nasdaq ICB Migration, please see the document here.