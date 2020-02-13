Anzeige
Donnerstag, 13.02.2020

PR Newswire
13.02.2020 | 18:34
BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings

PR Newswire

London, February 13

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc (LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)

Portfolio Holdings

A full disclosure of portfolio investments for BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc as at 31 December 2019 has been made available on the Company's website at the link listed below:

https://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/policies/brlait-portfolio-disclosure.pdf


13 February 2020

