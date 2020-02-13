Regulatory News:

Pernod Ricard (Paris:RI) enters the prestigious Fortune magazine ranking of the "World's Most Admired Companies." Separately, according to the magazine Capital, Pernod Ricard is one of France's 500 best employers, the Group jumping more than 150 places.

Pernod Ricard is listed for the first time in the annual ranking of 680 of the World's Most Admired Companies, realized by Fortune magazine with the talent management consultancy firm Korn Ferry. The sample is made up of the world's 1,500 largest companies by revenue. 3,750 executives, directors and financial analysts answered a series of questions on nine criteria including the quality of management, the ability to retain talent and corporate social responsibility.

Separately, Pernod Ricard jumped more than 150 spots, placing it in the sample's top 15% in the 2020 ranking of France's best employers produced by Capital magazine with Statista institute. Published for the sixth consecutive year, 20,000 employees were interviewed using an anonymous and independent survey.

These figures corroborate the independent study carried out every two years by Willis Towers Watson, carried out to the Group's 19,000 employees. The latest edition notably confirmed the following figures: 96% of employees are proud to be associated with their company, and 95% declare that they fully support the Group's values. More information on this survey can be found in our press release and the dedicated iSay site.

