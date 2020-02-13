Sheng Global: Sheng World Announces BApp Research & Development On Kakao's Klaytn Blockchain

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2020 / ShengWorld is happy to announce its research and development efforts towards integration with Klaytn i.e. Kakao's global public blockchain project, an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. Thanks to this new technical direction, the ShengWorld platform hopes to enable its merchants and users to perform transactions in a trust-less, transparent, and self-auditable environment.





The ShengWorld platform is striving to revolutionize the lifestyle and wellness industry by making it easily accessible and affordable for everyone across the globe. In the current landscape, for a platform such as ShengWorld to be widely adopted, there is an inherent need for interoperability between existing merchant networks with its platform and blockchain network.

The combination of ShengWorld Platform and Klaytn blockchain network will serve as a game-changer as it will allow existing merchants to easily migrate and deploy their stores and infrastructure on blockchain-based ShengWorld Ecosystem. Furthermore, all new merchants will be able to harness this capability of decentralized blockchain-based infrastructure to build their own online stores or create dedicated franchises by getting access to Sheng Crypto Franchising Network.





Presently, it is hard for users to get access to one-stop lifestyle and wellness solutions. Similarly, for merchants, it is hard to reach out and scale their businesses across the world. This is because while every country has its own platform that may serve this purpose, it is limited to serving only local customers and faces obstacles. Without a unified solution that ShengWorld provides, a merchant faces high barriers of entry such as currency exchange risks, financial and legal obstacles as well as internal audit controls over revenue sharing in a foreign country.

"We're looking forward to break ground on this by presenting a unified solution for both merchants and consumers, and ShengWorld is uniquely positioned to drive these efforts forward. ShengWorld is proud to be the pioneer within the industry by presenting the first complete ecosystem comprising of complete lifestyle and wellness products and solutions, and being the first-ever crypto-franchising network". said Adrian Wong, CEO, and Founder of ShengWorld

ShengWorld CTO Nur Syukri Zakria added:

"We believe that as more merchants adopt our network, a unified ecosystem will be created a surrounding lifestyle, wellness, and medical tourism, the chances for which on mass scale expansion will increase exponentially. We're excited about the strides that ShengWorld is taking towards this objective and are pleased that ShengWorld with its existing merchant network is at the fore of innovation."

About Klaytn

Klaytn is a global public blockchain platform developed by Ground X, the blockchain subsidiary of the leading South Korean Internet company, Kakao. Klaytn is a service-centric blockchain platform providing intuitive development environment and friendly end-user experience. It is built upon solid reliability and significant stability with substantial service development for mass adoption. The platform allows large scale real-world applications to be produced right away so that our end-users can make full use of services without much expertise in blockchain or cryptocurrency.

Note: ShengWorld has recently confirmed its Initial Exchange Offering that will take place on Probit IE0 Launchpad. The IE0 will start on the 26st of February 2020.

