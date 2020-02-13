Michigan Manufactured Housing Association: Love at first sight? How to know when a home is 'the one'

OKEMOS, MI / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2020 / Picture this. You fell in the love the moment you opened the door. The gorgeous kitchen cabinets, the practical yet beautiful flooring and of course, the spacious and light-filled master suite. You started imagining all the dinner parties you could host and all the family memories you could make. This is your dream house … or is it? How do you know this is the house for you? If you find yourself second guessing your decision, the Michigan Manufactured Housing Association (MMHA) offers these questions to ask yourself.

Does it make your heart flutter?

A big part of home buying is pure emotion. This swirl of feelings may surprise you, drawing you toward homes you never thought you'd love and away from ones that hit every box on your checklist.

Is it part of a complete package?

The surroundings are just as important as the house. Is it located near the right schools, and an easy commute to work? If it's within a manufactured home community, will you use the community's amenities? Is the monthly lease reasonable?

Can't wait to see it again?

You should be excited about this home and want to go back. If this is "the one," you should be lingering in the kitchen, and visualizing the furniture and décor in each room, and imagining your family lounging in the great room.

Are you ready for the (financial) commitment?

Deciding on how much you can "afford" is often limited by how much someone will lend you. Home lenders look at factors like income, debt, credit score, down payment, and others before approving a loan. However, in addition to the lender's criteria, it's important you also take into account considerations such as job stability, expenses, lifestyle and personality when contemplating your ability to purchase a new manufactured home. Be honest about the level of financial commitment that you are comfortable living with. After you run the numbers, consider your personal situation and think about how your lifestyle may be affected, and then shop with confidence knowing you're making a great decision for your future.

When you are ready to begin your house hunt, start by locating a MMHA member retailer or lender http://www.michhome.org/find-manufactured-homes-in-michigan.aspx in your area.

CONTACT:

Cheryl Russell

All Seasons Communications

586.752.6381

SOURCE: Michigan Manufactured Housing Association

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/576347/Love-at-first-sight-How-to-know-when-a-home-is-the-one