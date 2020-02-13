Oerlikon Metco Inc.: Oerlikon Metco Recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Singapore

SINGAPORE, MALAYSIA / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2020 / The Singapore office of Oerlikon Metco, a global leading surface and materials solutions provider, was recently certified as one of the best places to work in Singapore for 2019 according to our annual workplace research program. Best Places to Work program is an international program providing employers in different countries the opportunity to learn more about the engagement and satisfaction of their employees and honor those who deliver an outstanding work experience.

Companies making the list are recognized for their organization's culture, leadership and management, wellbeing, compensation and benefits along with exceptional human resources programs and forward-thinking workplace policies. In fact, Oerlikon Metco Singapore introduced a number of new and innovative tools to help employees grow their careers, grow the company, and feel empowered to contribute their very best every day with the objective to remove workplace barriers and cultivate a culture of diversity and inclusion.

"We are incredibly proud to be recognized as a great place to work," said Rakesh Pawar, Regional Head of Sales APAC for Oerlikon Metco Singapore. "This recognition is particularly meaningful because it is a testament to our continual efforts in creating an inclusive environment that fosters respect for each person's unique talents, ideas and contributions. One which enables our employees to feel trusted and empowered."

"What we really see our employees appreciate most is the company's transparent leadership, strong teamwork and the highly supportive culture for them to learn, grow and thrive in their careers. Any job and opportunity truly matter, so the success of the company is really everyone collaborating and giving their best," said Jellin Lim, HR Manager for Oerlikon Metco Singapore.

"This recognition reflects the engagement and the leadership of the team members who drive the commitment to being one of the best places to work in Singapore," said Grace Kelly, Program Manager for Singapore at Best Places to Work For.

About Oerlikon Metco

Oerlikon Metco enhances surfaces that bring benefits to customers through a uniquely broad range of surface technologies, equipment, materials, services, specialized machining services, and components. Surface technologies such as Thermal Spray and Laser Cladding improve the performance, efficiency and reliability of customer parts and systems. Oerlikon Metco serves industries such as aviation, power generation, automotive, oil & gas and other specialized markets via a dynamically growing network of more than 40 sites in EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific. Oerlikon Metco, together with Oerlikon Balzers, and Oerlikon AM belong to the Surface Solutions Segment of the Switzerland-based Oerlikon Group (SIX: OERL).

About Best Places to Work Program

The Best Places to Work Program certifies and recognizes leading workplaces in many countries including leading programs in Africa, Europe, Middle East and Asia. The program focuses on 8 Workplace factors including workplace culture, recognition and reward programs, wellness support and work-life balance and overall employee satisfaction with the company's people practices. An HR audit is also conducted to examine HR and people practices across the organization. For more information, please visit the program website at www.bestplacestoworkfor.org

For further information, please contact:

Liana Vinokur

Director, Commercial Excellence

T +1 516-338-2213

Liana.Vinokur@Oerlikon.com

www.oerlikon.com/metco

SOURCE: Oerlikon Metco

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/576387/Oerlikon-Metco-Recognized-as-one-of-the-Best-Places-to-Work-in-Singapore