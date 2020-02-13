Robert D. Richards: Shareholder Early Warning News Release

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2020 / Robert D. Richards (the "Acquiror") has today filed an early warning report dated February 13, 2020 advising of holdings in Appulse Corporation (the "Issuer").

The Acquiror owned 3,990,500 Common Shares representing 28.8% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares in the Issuer prior to the acquisition referred to below; and joint actors with the Acquiror ("Joint Actors") owned a total of 2,308,891 Common Shares representing 16.6% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Issuer prior to acquisition referred to below.

On February 13, 2020, the Acquiror acquired 64,700 Common Shares of the Issuer pursuant to a purchase and sale agreement and the Joint Actors acquired a total of 538,303 Common Shares of the Issuer pursuant to purchase and sale agreements.

As a result of the above transaction, the Acquiror now beneficially owns and controls a total of 4,055,200 Common Shares which represents 29.2% of the issued Common Shares of the Issuer; and the Joint Actors now beneficially own and control a total of 2,847,194 Common Shares which represent 20.5% of the issued Common Shares of the Issuer.

The 603,003 Common Shares were acquired by the Acquiror and the Joint Actors pursuant to Section 4.2(1) of National Instrument 62-104 Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids.

The Early Warning Report has been filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Review ("SEDAR") under the Issuer's profile and can be viewed at www.sedar.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION OR TO OBTAIN A COPY OF THE REPORT REQUIRED BY SECURITIES REGULATIONS, PLEASE CONTACT:

Robert D. Richards

Telephone: (403) 236-2883

SOURCE: Robert D. Richards

