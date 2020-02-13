Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 13, 2020) - Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (TSXV: SCZ) (the "Company" or "Santacruz") announces that it will conduct a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") of up to 25,000,000 units (the "Units") at a purchase price of C$0.12 per Unit, for gross proceeds to the Company of up to C$3,000,000. Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of C$0.18 per share for a period of 12 months following the closing of the Private Placement. The Company may pay a finder's fee to arm's-length finders in connection with the issue and sale of any or all of the securities under the Private Placement. The finder's fee shall consist of not more than a 5% cash payment calculated with reference to the gross proceeds of the Private Placement in relation to subscribers introduced by any particular finder.

The proceeds from the Private Placement are expected to be used by the Company for general working capital and corporate purposes. All securities issued will be subject to a four month hold period, in addition to such other restrictions as may apply under applicable securities laws of jurisdictions outside of Canada.

Closing of the Private Placement is anticipated to occur in one or more tranches on or before February 28, 2020 and is subject to the receipt of applicable regulatory approvals including approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in any jurisdiction. The securities will not be and have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or applicable exemption from the registration requirements.

About Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd.

Santacruz is a Mexican focused silver company with two producing silver projects (Rosario and Veta Grande) and two exploration properties, the Minillas property and Zacatecas properties. The Company also owns 100% of Carrizal Mining S.A. de C.V. Carrizal Mining is a private Mexican mining company, the principal asset of which is a 20% working interest in the Company's Veta Grande Project. Carrizal Mining also has the right to operate the Zimapan Mine until December 31, 2020 under a mining lease agreement.

The Company is managed by a technical team of professionals with proven track records in developing, operating and discovering silver mines in Mexico. Our corporate objective is to become a mid-tier silver producer.

'signed'

Arturo Préstamo Elizondo,

President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

For further information please contact:

Arturo Prestamo

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd.

Email: info@santacruzsilver.com

Telephone: (604) 569-1609

Forward looking information

Forward-looking information

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is used in applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements relating to the Company's plans to conduct the Private Placement. Forward-looking information is based on plans, expectations and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to certain factors and assumptions.

