CCUR Holdings, Inc.: CCUR Holdings Declares Special One-Time Cash Dividend

DULUTH, GA / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2020 / CCUR Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:CCUR) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a special one-time cash dividend of $0.50 per share of CCUR Holdings, Inc. common stock to common stockholders of record on February 24, 2020, to be paid on March 9, 2020. On December 10, 2019, the Company reported the Board was reviewing capital allocation alternatives to maximize stockholder value, including a potential limited return of capital to stockholders.

"We are pleased to announce the declaration of this one-time dividend for our stockholders. The Company has continued to build momentum with the implementation of its business plan over the past several months and our overall strategy has resulted in generating four consecutive quarters of profitability," said Wayne Barr, President and CEO. "As we analyzed our capital needs to advance our profitability potential and existing operations, the Board elected to maximize the return to our stockholders through the declaration of this special dividend."

The Board will continue to review capital allocation alternatives in light of the Company's capital needs, business opportunities then-available to the Company and the Company's results of operations.

On February 5, 2020, the Company reported net income attributable to its stockholders of $2,737,000, or $0.31 per share, for the second quarter of fiscal year 2020 and net income attributable to its stockholders of $6,143,000, or $0.70 per share for the first six months of fiscal year 2020. The Company generated operating cash flow of $2,080,000 for the first six months of fiscal year 2020.

About CCUR Holdings, Inc.

CCUR Holdings, Inc. ("CCUR") operates merchant cash advance (MCA) and real estate business segments through its subsidiaries Recur Holdings LLC and LM Capital Solutions, LLC and actively pursues other business opportunities to maximize the value of its assets through evaluation of additional operating businesses or assets for acquisition. More information on the Company is available at www.ccurholdings.com.

