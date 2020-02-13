Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 13.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2ANR5 ISIN: CA92535P1053 Ticker-Symbol: BMVA 
Tradegate
12.02.20
11:07 Uhr
0,175 Euro
-0,010
-5,41 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VERSUS SYSTEMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VERSUS SYSTEMS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,157
0,174
23:00
0,156
0,168
22:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
VERSUS SYSTEMS
VERSUS SYSTEMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
VERSUS SYSTEMS INC0,175-5,41 %