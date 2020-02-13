Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 13, 2020) - Versus Systems Inc. (CSE: VS) (OTCQB: VRSSF) (FSE: BMVA) ("Versus" or the "Company") announces that it has arranged for and closed a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") through the issuance of 2,400,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.25 per Unit, generating aggregate gross proceeds of $600,000.

Each Unit is comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.40 per share for 12 months following the date of issue.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to enhance marketing efforts and engineering resources and for general corporate and working capital purposes.

All securities issued under the Offering are subject to a four month hold period in accordance with Canadian securities laws and may not be traded until June 14, 2020.

Versus Systems, Inc. has developed a proprietary in-game prizing and promotions engine that allows game publishers and developers to offer real-world in-game rewards across various platforms including mobile, console, PC games, and streaming media. Brands pay to place products in-game via Winfinite, and gamers choose which prizes they want before competing to win the rewards. For more information, please visit www.versussystems.com.

