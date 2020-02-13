Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 13, 2020) - Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation (TSX: AI) (TSX: AI.DB) (TSX: AI.DB.B) (TSX: AI.DB.C) (TSX: AI.DB.D) (TSX: AI.DB.E) today released its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Highlights

Record revenues of $66.2 million, up 13.5% from the prior year

Record net income of $38.6 million, up 14.2% from the prior year

$0.97 basic and $0.96 diluted earnings per share for the year ended December 31, 2019

$0.06 per share special dividend to shareholders of record December 31, 2019

Mortgage portfolio of $729.7 million, 6.6% increase from December 31, 2018

High quality mortgage portfolio 81.9% of portfolio in first mortgages 92.0% of portfolio is less than 75% loan to value average loan-to-value is 59.5%



"I am pleased with our record annual revenue and net income in 2019. Our earnings per share of $0.97 matched our highest earnings since we went public in 2012. Our weighted average loan to value for the portfolio as at December 31, 2019 was only 59.5%, the lowest level in over seven years. During 2019, we completed a public offering of convertible debentures, two public offerings of shares and a non-brokered private placement of shares, all of which had very strong demand. These results are a tribute to our entire management team," said Rob Goodall, CEO of Atrium.

Interested parties are invited to participate in a conference call with management on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. ET to discuss the results. To participate or listen to the conference call live, please call 1 (888) 241-0551 or (647) 427-3415. For a replay of the conference call (available until February 27, 2020) please call 1 (855) 859-2056. Conference ID 6384827.

Results of operations

Atrium ended the year with assets of $743.6 million, and revenues grew to a record $66.2 million, an increase of 13.5% from the prior year. Net income for 2019 was $38.6 million, an increase of 14.2% from the prior year.

Basic and diluted earnings per common share were $0.97 and $0.96, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared with $0.95 basic and $0.94 diluted in the prior year.

The company had $727.3 million of mortgages receivable as at December 31, 2019, an increase of 6.5% from December 31, 2018. During the year ended December 31, 2019, $271.8 million of mortgage principal was advanced, and $238.1 million was repaid.

The weighted average interest rate on the mortgage portfolio at December 31, 2019 was 8.81%, compared to 8.85% at December 31, 2018.

Financial summary

Condensed Statements of Earnings and Comprehensive Income







Year

ended

December 31

2019 Year

ended

December 31

2018 Year

ended

December 31

2017 Revenue $ 66,171 $ 58,316 $ 50,359 Mortgage servicing and management fees (6,996 ) (6,279 ) (5,470 ) Other expenses (1,086 ) (1,142 ) (1,251 ) Impairment loss on investment property (806 ) - - Provision for mortgage losses (1,490 ) (1,800 ) (1,850 ) Income before financing costs 55,793 49,095 41,788 Financing costs (17,225 ) (15,326 ) (12,729 ) Earnings and total comprehensive income $ 38,568 $ 33,769 $ 29,059 Basic earnings per share $ 0.97 $ 0.95 $ 0.95 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.96 $ 0.94 $ 0.94 Dividends declared $ 38,314 $ 33,658 $ 28,545 Mortgages receivable, end of year $ 727,325 $ 682,721 $ 626,756 Total assets, end of year $ 743,631 $ 699,750 $ 627,859 Shareholders' equity, end of year $ 455,520 $ 387,306 $ 349,064

Analysis of mortgage portfolio

December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018

Mortgage amount



Number



Outstanding

amount



% of

Portfolio



Number





Outstanding

amount



% of

Portfolio

(outstanding amounts in 000s) $0 - $2,500,000 123 $ 84,043 11.5% 145 $ 103,128 15.1% $2,500,001 - $5,000,000 25 91,707 12.6% 26 98,176 14.3% $5,000,001 - $7,500,000 15 91,685 12.6% 8 48,118 7.0% $7,500,001 - $10,000,000 6 53,373 7.3% 7 61,394 9.0% $10,000,001 + 23 408,937 56.0% 22 373,588 54.6% 192 $ 729,745 100.0% 208 $ 684,404 100.0%

December 31, 2019



Location of underlying property





Number of

mortgages









Outstanding

amount









Percentage

outstanding







Weighted

average

loan to value







Weighted

average

interest rate



(outstanding amounts in 000s) Greater Toronto Area 153 $ 509,299 69.8% 64.1% 8.85% Non-GTA Ontario 20 20,625 2.8% 57.6% 8.33% Alberta 4 15,141 2.1% 64.0% 8.80% British Columbia 15 184,680 25.3% 46.9% 8.77% 192 $ 729,745 100.0% 59.5% 8.81%

December 31, 2018



Location of underlying property





Number of

mortgages









Outstanding

amount









Percentage

outstanding







Weighted

average

loan to value







Weighted

average

interest rate



(outstanding amounts in 000s) Greater Toronto Area 162 $ 431,334 63.0% 65.5% 8.94% Non-GTA Ontario 26 29,160 4.3% 57.9% 8.28% Alberta 3 15,698 2.3% 52.5% 8.83% British Columbia 17 208,212 30.4% 53.1% 8.76% 208 $ 684,404 100.0% 61.1% 8.85%

For further information on the financial results, and further analysis of the company's mortgage portfolio, please refer to Atrium's consolidated financial statements and its management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2019, available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and on the company's website at www.atriummic.com.

Conference call

Interested parties are invited to participate in a conference call with management on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. ET to discuss the results. To participate or listen to the conference call live, please call

1 (888) 241-0551 or (647) 427-3415. For a replay of the conference call (available until February 27, 2020) please call 1 (855) 859-2056. Conference ID 6384827.

About Atrium

Canada's Premier Non-Bank Lender

Atrium is a non-bank provider of residential and commercial mortgages that lends in major urban centres in Canada where the stability and liquidity of real estate are high. Atrium's objectives are to provide its shareholders with stable and secure dividends and preserve shareholders' equity by lending within conservative risk parameters. Atrium is a Mortgage Investment Corporation (MIC) as defined in the Canada Income Tax Act, so is not taxed on income provided that its taxable income is paid to its shareholders in the form of dividends within 90 days after December 31 each year. Such dividends are generally treated by shareholders as interest income, so that each shareholder is in the same position as if the mortgage investments made by the company had been made directly by the shareholder. For further information about Atrium, please refer to regulatory filings available at www.sedar.com or investor information on Atrium's website at www.atriummic.com.

For additional information, please contact

Robert G. Goodall

President and Chief Executive Officer

(416) 867-1053

info@atriummic.com

www.atriummic.com

Jennifer Scoffield

Chief Financial Officer

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/52422