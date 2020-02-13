Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - February 13, 2020) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that Nancy Sumption will serve as Chairman Jay Clayton's Senior Advisor for Cybersecurity Policy. In this role, Ms. Sumption will coordinate efforts across the agency to address cybersecurity policy, engage with external stakeholders on matters related to cybersecurity, and help enhance the SEC's mechanisms for assessing and responding to cyber-related risks. She succeeds Kevin Zerrusen who recently returned to the private sector.

"I am extremely pleased to welcome Nancy to the SEC," said Chairman Jay Clayton. "Through Nancy's extensive experience within the federal government and the private sector, she has developed a deep knowledge of the cyber risk landscape that will benefit the SEC and market participants through our own initiatives as well as through our participation in interagency efforts."

"I also want to thank Kevin Zerrusen for his work helping to strengthen cybersecurity practices both at the SEC and across the markets we regulate," Chairman Clayton added. "He was a valuable asset to me, the Commission, and the financial regulatory community more broadly."

"I am honored to have been selected by Chairman Clayton to serve in this position," said Ms. Sumption. "I look forward to working with him, the SEC staff, fellow regulators, and industry to deepen our partnerships to enhance operational resiliency and manage cyber risks."

Ms. Sumption brings nearly three decades of legal, policy, operations, and executive risk management experience in both the national security and corporate sectors. Her prior public service includes over two decades in the U.S. intelligence community, the Department of Justice, and as an officer and staff judge advocate in the U.S. Air Force. After the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, she led several reform initiatives in the areas of information sharing, cybersecurity, international data protection, privacy, and data governance.

Ms. Sumption has been an avid supporter of opportunities to educate others on cybersecurity, data protection, privacy, and managing cyber risk in a global economy with a focus on the interface between technology, law, and policy. Upon leaving government service she has held positions in cybersecurity, information governance, and privacy in the healthcare and finance sectors and at the MITRE Corporation.

Ms. Sumption earned her LL.M from George Washington University Law School, her J.D. from Temple University Law School, and her bachelor's degree from Saint Olaf College.