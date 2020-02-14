XTRA Bitcoin Inc: XTRA Appoints New Securities Counsel and Achieves OTC Pink - Current

FRUITLAND, ID / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2020 / XTRA BITCOIN INC. (OTCPINK:CBTC) $CBTC $xtrabitcoin.

XTRA's board retained Leonard W Burningham of Burningham Law Group as our Securities Counsel. As of February 12, 2020, XTRA Bitcoin Inc. has achieved OTC PINK - Current Information status.

XTRA Bitcoin Inc. retained attorney Leonard Burningham, Esq. of Burningham Law Group to be our Company's Securities Counsel. He provided the "Attorney Letter" to OTC Markets, Inc. after a comprehensive due diligence review of the Company. As a result, XTRA Bitcoin Inc. has successfully complied with the "OTC Pink Disclosure Guidelines," the "Stop" and "Yield" notations placed on its OTC Markets Profile have been removed, and the Company is "current" in its publicly available information requirements. With the systems in place to maintain current reporting for the future, the Company is now focused on developing its bitcoin mining operations.

XTRA Bitcoin Inc is developing a 2.5 MW phase 1 of a planned 10 MW bitcoin mining facility to deploy energy-efficient miners using the latest ASIC chip technology.

