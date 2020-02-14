Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 13, 2020) - Fabled Copper Corp. (TSXV: FCO) ("Fabled" or the "Company") is pleased to report the results of the 2019 exploration completed on its wholly owned ChurchKey and Muskwa properties late in 2019. The properties lie in north eastern British Columbia and include the historic Churchill Copper mine and the Davis Keays mine. The program commenced near the end of September and field work consisted of geological mapping and sampling and 1,000 metres of core drilling under the historic Neil vein showings.
Geological Mapping and Sampling
Geological mapping and sampling was focused on the Toro claims (Muskwa Property) and Magnum claims (ChurchKey Proprety). Minor sampling took place on the Neil claims (Muskwa Property). The majority of samples were grab samples of mineralized outcrop. Samples from the Toro claims were taken from the north and south parts of the claims area. Mineralized results ranged from 1.13 % Cu to 4.35% Cu. The Magnum samples collected traced the mineralized outcrop for more than 500 metres along strike. Results ranged from 1.18% Cu to 22.69 % Cu. The higher grade results are most likely a function of oxidized mineralization. Most of the samples taken from the Neil claims returned low percentage results with the only sample above 1% Cu, such sample displaying 5.44% Cu.
Table 1: Surface samples from the prospecting and sampling work during the 2019 exploration program where the assays returned values greater than 1% Cu.
|SAMPLE ID
|NAD83E_Z10
|NAD83N_Z10
|Elevation
|AREA
|Cu_pct
|Y646003
|371726.16
|6472139.01
|2348.4
|Toro
|2.57
|Y646004
|371777.58
|6473156.06
|2177.7
|Toro
|2.95
|Y646011
|372231.56
|6468227.98
|1365.0
|Toro
|1.25
|Y646012
|372142.61
|6468148.98
|1365.0
|Toro
|1.59
|Y646052
|371714.26
|6472175.21
|2350.0
|Toro
|2.11
|Y646055
|371790.17
|6473191.13
|2199.6
|Toro
|1.13
|Y646056
|371781.48
|6473179.49
|2190.5
|Toro
|4.35
|Y646084
|372154.22
|6468131.70
|1350.0
|Toro
|2.64
|Y646085
|372099.86
|6468202.66
|1422.4
|Toro
|1.25
|Y646057
|360030.42
|6488172.76
|1960.2
|Magnum
|2.40
|Y646058
|360015.33
|6488207.4
|1903.5
|Magnum
|11.90
|Y646060
|359994.68
|6488195.77
|1899.9
|Magnum
|2.08
|Y646061
|359976.10
|6488173.48
|1899.9
|Magnum
|2.60
|Y646065
|359885.32
|6487996.75
|1916.6
|Magnum
|1.75
|Y646066
|359853.95
|6487908.84
|1928.9
|Magnum
|7.04
|Y646067
|359823.81
|6487860.32
|1932.1
|Magnum
|6.12
|Y646068
|359785.20
|6487824.38
|1914.0
|Magnum
|1.54
|Y646072
|359738.06
|6487843.56
|1872.0
|Magnum
|20.33
|Y646073
|359731.20
|6487767.69
|1882.8
|Magnum
|1.18
|Y646074
|359690.20
|6487715.56
|1881.2
|Magnum
|1.53
|Y646075
|359639.28
|6487634.14
|1884.6
|Magnum
|22.69
|Y646077
|359616.26
|6487656.03
|1846.6
|Magnum
|6.07
|Y646086
|352480.68
|6492815.85
|2337.5
|Neil
|5.44
Drilling
The Company completed six holes totaling 1,000 metres of core drilling under the Neil showings with the intent of demonstrating the down dip potential of the Neil Vein. Drill hole CK19-01 was drilled to test the source of an airborne EM resistivity anomaly, and weak conductor. The hole intersected a thick black mudstone explaining the resistivity anomaly but did not intersect any conductors. Drill holes CK19-02 and CK19-03 missed the Neil vein. Three of the holes (CK19-04,CK19-05 and CK19-06) intersected the mineralized Neil Vein. The mineralized intersections are found in Table 2. In spite of intersecting chalcopyrite mineralization in all three of the holes that intersected the Neil Vein, the analyses did not record any copper. The Company is checking the analyses with a different digestion to investigate why the analyses were incorrect and will provide updates accordingly. The best intersection was in hole CK19-05 which intersected 1.54 metres averaging 1.64 % Cu. The surface mineralization of the Neil Vein outcrops at 2350 metres elevation while DDH CK19-06 was collared at 1700 metres which gives a down dip extent of the vein of 650 metres.
Table 2: Mineralized Drill Hole Intersections
|Hole_id
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Width(m)
|Geology
|CK19-04
|66.2
|67.2
|1
|brecciated quartz vein
|CK19-04
|65.29
|66.2
|0.91
|sheeted quartz veins
|CK19-04
|67.2
|68.2
|1
|brecciated shale with Cpy
|CK19-04
|68.2
|69.5
|1.3
|brecciated shale with Cpy
|CK19-04
|86.24
|87.24
|1
|qtz vn breccia with Cpy
|CK19-04
|87.24
|88.24
|1
|qtz vn breccia with Cpy
|CK19-04
|88.24
|89.36
|1.12
|qtz vn breccia with Cpy
|CK19-04
|89.36
|90.88
|1.52
|bl ms with qtz veins and Cpy.
|CK19-04
|90.88
|92.68
|1.8
|bl ms with qtz veins and Cpy.
|CK19-04
|92.68
|95.44
|2.76
|bl ms with qtz veins and Cpy.
|CK19-04
|95.44
|96.03
|0.59
|bl ms with qtz veins and Cpy.
|CK19-04
|96.03
|97.16
|1.13
|bl ms with qtz veins and Cpy.
|CK19-04
|97.56
|99.09
|1.53
|bl ms with qtz veins and Cpy.
|CK19-05
|75.59
|77.43
|1.84
|sheared bl ms, CPY stringers
|CK19-05
|77.43
|78.13
|0.7
|sheared bl ms, CPY stringers
|CK19-05
|78.13
|79.55
|1.42
|sheared bl ms, fine grained CPY
|CK19-05
|79.55
|80.77
|1.22
|sheared bl ms, fine grained CPY
|CK19-05
|80.77
|82.3
|1.53
|sheared bl ms, fine grained CPY
|CK19-05
|82.3
|82.7
|0.4
|Cpy mineralized in qtz ven
|CK19-05
|82.7
|83.8
|1.1
|Cpy mineralized in qtz ven
|CK19-05
|83.8
|85.34
|1.54
|Cpy mineralized in qtz ven
|CK19-05
|85.34
|86.63
|1.29
|qtz vn breccia with Cpy
|CK19-05
|86.63
|88.41
|1.78
|bl ms, minor Cpy in stgrs.
|CK19-05
|88.41
|89.92
|1.51
|bl ms, minor Cpy in stgrs.
|CK19-05
|89.92
|92.95
|3.03
|bl ms, minor Cpy in stgrs.
|CK19-05
|92.95
|93.3
|0.35
|qtz vn breccia with Cpy
|CK19-05
|93.3
|95.12
|1.82
|sheared bl ms, CPY stringers
|CK19-05
|95.12
|95.47
|0.35
|bx qtz vn with Cpy
|CK19-05
|95.47
|96.95
|1.48
|sheared bl ms, CPY stringers
|CK19-05
|96.95
|97.8
|0.85
|qtz vn with Cpy
|CK19-05
|97.8
|100.3
|2.5
|sheared bl ms, tr Cpy
|CK19-06
|53.34
|54.34
|1
|qtz stockworks, tr Cpy
|CK19-06
|54.34
|55.9
|1.56
|qtz stockworks, tr Cpy
|CK19-06
|56.75
|58.15
|1.4
|qtz stockworks, tr Cpy
|CK19-06
|120
|121
|1
|bx bl ms with qtz stkwks
|CK19-06
|121
|121.92
|0.92
|qtz stockworks, tr Cpy
|CK19-06
|121.92
|123.44
|1.52
|qtz vein bx
About Fabled
Fabled is a publicly listed (TSXV:FCO) mineral exploration company whose primary business interest is in the Muskwa and ChurchKey copper properties located in Northern British Columbia. Further information about the Muskwa Property can be found in the 43-101 Technical Report on the Muskwa Project and the the 43-101 Technical Report on the ChurchKey Property filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com
