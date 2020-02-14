Bittrex Global Announces Listing of Verasity (VRA)

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2020 / The respected global cryptocurrency exchange Bittrex Global has announced that it will list Verasity (VRA), an attention-based platform for content creators, on Thursday, February 13, 2020. This is a big start to what will be a busy year for Verasity, which aims to target more than 10 million viewers with its technology during 2020. Trading of the VRA/BTC pair will open at 7:00pm GMT+1, February 13, 2020.

About Verasity

Verasity provides the infrastructure for content publishers to serve attention-rewarded video content to viewers in order to increase user engagement. The Verasity player technology is currently integrated by SDK with Twitch, Vimeo, JWPlayer, Brightcove, Kaltura, and Video.js, with many more integrations planned for the near future. This means that neither publishers nor viewers have to leave their favorite platforms or change their habits to benefit from Verasity's rewards program.

All transactions within the Verasity ecosystem are powered by fast, secure, and efficient VRA token contracts. Broadcasters, publishers, content creators, viewers, advertisers, and brands all interact directly with each other, with no need for intermediary parties. Viewers earn VRA tokens from publishers and advertisers for watching videos and ads on a website using Verasity technology. Users can also stake their VRA tokens to receive daily rewards, which grow the longer the VRA is staked.

About Bittrex Global

Bittrex Global is an internationally trusted global cryptocurrency exchange owned by US-based digital trading platform Bittrex. Before listing a token on the exchange, Bittrex closely examines the project to determine whether it is truly innovative, evaluating the company's underlying technology, business model, regulatory compliance, and commitment to its vision.

Its strict listing process, fast transactions, security, and regulatory compliance have earned Bittrex Global recognition as one of the world's most trustworthy crypto exchanges. The Blockchain Transparency Network (BTI) nominated Bittrex Global as one of blockchain's most transparent exchanges in September 2019. It was also listed by CoinGecko as one of the world's top five cryptocurrency exchanges based on trading volume and reliability.

