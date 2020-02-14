Press Advantage: Global Virtuoso achieves ISO 27001:2013 certification

PASIG CITY, PHILIPPINES / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2020 / Global Virtuoso, a state-of-the-art knowledge process outsourcing company in the Philippines, has earned the prestigious ISO 27001:2013 certification.

This certification recognizes that the company has management systems in place to control information security with specific requirements regarding information technology systems as well as non-IT processes and practices, such as human task management and paper records handling and storage. The company achieved its certification after 18 months of rigorous preparations and audits.

ISO 27001:2013 requires that management: Systematically examine the organization's information security risks, taking account of the threats, vulnerabilities, and impacts; design and implement a coherent and comprehensive suite of information security controls and/or other forms of risk treatment (such as risk avoidance or risk transfer) to address those risks that are deemed unacceptable; and adopt an overarching management process to ensure that the information security controls continue to meet the organization's ongoing information security needs.

"ISO 27001:2013 is one of the most widely recognized and globally accepted security standards," said President and CEO Dr. Anthony Decoste.

Global Virtuoso is known for accurate and timely information handling in the demanding industries, where quality and security of data are particularly important.

Anthony Decoste, President and CEO, and Joyce Arcasitas, CFO of Global Virtuoso, led the effort to become ISO 27001:2013 certified.

"This certification communicates our level of diligence to clients. Our specialists are able to manage sensitive data because of our secure systems and processes," said Dr. Anthony Decoste, President and CEO. "We thrive on solving complex business problems and managing complex interactions. Clients trust us to do this work, and to manage their data securely in the process."

Joyce Arcasitas, Chief Financial Officer for Global Virtuoso, commends the employees for their dedication to the company's mission of excellence in industry standards.

"It's an honor to work with individuals committed to successfully completing systems audits in a safe and professional operations through the ISO 27001:2013 certification," said Arcasitas, who led the charge for certification. "Our global team works with clients worldwide that benefit from the assurance of good processes, with seamless and secure information handling. It was important to demonstrate this ability with a recognized credential."

Global Virtuoso is based in Pasig City, Philippines and serves clients worldwide. Global Virtuoso's team works 24/7 to ensure excellent communication with clients and timely completion of deliverables.

The company has more than 200 employees who provide a variety of specialized outsourced services. Global Virtuoso team members (called "Virtuosos") are specialists in hard-to-delegate tasks.

Some examples of the specialists and services available to Global Virtuoso clients include:

· Dedicated bookkeepers who meet daily, weekly and monthly requirements for the preparation of financial statements.

· Accounting managers who assign timelines and plan of action to resolve backlogs.

· Medical coders with expertise in reviewing clinical statements and assigning standard codes using the ICD-10 classification system.

· Experienced nurses and case managers that can answer calls and e-mails around-the-clock and can help medical practitioners maximize patient contact hours by offloading "behind the scenes" research, documentation and follow up work.

· Personnel managers that create and manage complex workforce management plans. As an example, one team publishes and maintains airline crew rosters in line with civil aviation regulations, airline company policy, and collective bargaining agreements.

· Flight dispatchers who have successfully planned more than 1.5 million flights for commercial airlines.

Global Virtuoso has a process for onboarding and resolving any business situation that could benefit from skilled outsourcing.

The company can be reached at GlobalVirtuoso.com via Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram, or info@globalvirtuoso.com.

