A dedicated second trading line on SIX Swiss Exchange will be used to execute the share buyback. The program will end latest on December 30, 2020.

About SGS

SGS is the world's leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company. SGS is recognized as the global benchmark for quality and integrity. With more than 94,000 employees, SGS operates a network of over 2,600 offices and laboratories around the world.