Freitag, 14.02.2020

WKN: A0JDJ3 ISIN: GB00B0WD0R35 Ticker-Symbol: S8F 
Frankfurt
14.02.20
08:06 Uhr
0,225 Euro
+0,014
+6,64 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
14.02.2020 | 08:08
59 Leser
SolGold PLC Announces Half-Yearly Financial Report

BISHOPSGATE, LONDON / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2020 / The Board of SolGold (LSE:SOLG)(TSX:SOLG) is pleased to advise all shareholders and interested investors of the release of the Company's interim financial results for the half year ended 31 December 2019. The interim financial report is included as part of this announcement.

Further, the Board advises shareholders and interested investors that the Company's website also contains access to additional information required to be filed on Sedar in Canada in connection with the Company's quarterly financial period ended 31 December 2019. This additional information is available in the Financial Reports section of the Investor Centre on the Company's website: www.solgold.com.au

By order of the Board

Karl Schlobohm

Company Secretary

Nicholas Mather

SolGold Plc (Chief Executive Officer) nmather@solgold.com.au

Tel: +61 (0) 7 3303 0665

+61 (0) 417 880 448

Karl Schlobohm

SolGold Plc (Company Secretary)

kschlobohm@solgold.com.au

Tel: +61 (0) 7 3303 0661

Ingo Hofmaier

SolGold Plc (GM - Project & Corporate Finance) ihofmaier@solgold.com.au

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3823 2131

Gordon Poole / Nick Hennis

Camarco (Financial PR / IR)

solgold@camarco.co.uk

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3757 4997

Andrew Chubb

Hannam & Partners (Joint Broker and Financial Advisor)

solgold@hannam.partners

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7907 8500

Ross Allister / David McKeown

Peel Hunt (Joint Broker and Financial Advisor)

solgold@peelhunt.com

Tel: +44 (0)20 7418 8900

James Kofman / Darren Wallace

Cormark Securities Inc. (Financial Advisor)

dwallace@cormark.com

Tel: +1 416 943 6411

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the full announcement.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/9870C_1-2020-2-13.pdf

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: SolGold PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/576456/SolGold-PLC-Announces-Half-Yearly-Financial-Report

