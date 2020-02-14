SolGold PLC Announces Half-Yearly Financial Report

BISHOPSGATE, LONDON / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2020 / The Board of SolGold (LSE:SOLG)(TSX:SOLG) is pleased to advise all shareholders and interested investors of the release of the Company's interim financial results for the half year ended 31 December 2019. The interim financial report is included as part of this announcement.
Further, the Board advises shareholders and interested investors that the Company's website also contains access to additional information required to be filed on Sedar in Canada in connection with the Company's quarterly financial period ended 31 December 2019. This additional information is available in the Financial Reports section of the Investor Centre on the Company's website: www.solgold.com.au
