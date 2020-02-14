Voice2Teams Integrates Leading Collaboration Service with World's Largest Carrier-Grade Communications Platform from Cisco

Evolve IP, the world's leading provider of Purpose-Built cloud solutions, today announced that it has released Voice2Teams for white label partners in the United Kingdom. Voice2Teams allows Evolve IP partners to take advantage of the rapid adoption of Microsoft Teams by integrating the solution with its analyst-acclaimed communications platform from Cisco. The enterprise-ready solution provides all of the rich productivity benefits of Microsoft Teams while delivering the carrier-grade quality and features required by businesses. Evolve IP, a Microsoft Gold Partner, will be speaking about Teams and enterprise voice at the Cloud Summit in London on March 5th, 2020.

As a fully white-labelled service, Evolve IP partners will be able to resell the Voice2Teams solution using their businesses' branding while being supported by the Evolve IP UK team. The service can be deployed quickly and provisioned seamlessly into client environments providing key communications features including auto-attendants, number porting, global presence, CRM integrations, intelligent IVR and an omnichannel call centre. The deployed service lives within the familiar Microsoft Teams environment providing immediate access to all of its collaboration tools.

"The business case for collaboration with carrier-grade voice is extraordinarily compelling for our partners and their clients. With Voice2Teams, businesses can be up and running fast; taking full advantage of the productivity and efficiencies provided by Microsoft and Cisco," said Paul Harrison, Managing Director of Evolve IP UK. "And, if a user wants a fully hosted UC solution without Microsoft Teams, we can support that as well. Our solution for Webex Teams will be coming soon in 2020 and we currently have additional collaboration tools that can open the door to many more opportunities for our partners."

HOW DOES IT BENEFIT BUSINESSES?

Businesses can continue to run as they are today all of the features businesses need such as multi-level auto-attendants, advanced hunt groups, call recording (both for Teams and non-Teams users), overhead paging, receptionist clients and more are fully enabled.

all of the features businesses need such as multi-level auto-attendants, advanced hunt groups, call recording (both for Teams and non-Teams users), overhead paging, receptionist clients and more are fully enabled. Standards-based, widely deployed platforms Leveraging Microsoft and Cisco, business owners and IT staffs can be certain that their collaboration solution is future-proof.

Leveraging Microsoft and Cisco, business owners and IT staffs can be certain that their collaboration solution is future-proof. Enjoy crystal-clear voice services Evolve IP's advanced network of leading carriers and 100+ PSTN routes deliver unparalleled voice quality and reliability.

Evolve IP's advanced network of leading carriers and 100+ PSTN routes deliver unparalleled voice quality and reliability. Gain availability and business continuity Using Cisco, the world's largest cloud communications software provider, should a business' Teams solution or network go down, all voice calls are still delivered.

Using Cisco, the world's largest cloud communications software provider, should a business' Teams solution or network go down, all voice calls are still delivered. Deploy a world-class contact center Evolve Teams can be integrated with Evolve IP's analyst-acclaimed contact center service with all of the features needed to deliver a 'Wow!' customer experience including IVR, queue callback, surveys, CRM integrations, wallboards and more.

Evolve Teams can be integrated with Evolve IP's analyst-acclaimed contact center service with all of the features needed to deliver a 'Wow!' customer experience including IVR, queue callback, surveys, CRM integrations, wallboards and more. Always have the latest features Evolve IP's proprietary IP enables us to continuously add unique applications and features that no other provider can deliver.

HOW DOES IT BENEFIT PARTNERS?

Voice2Teams brings carrier-grade white label telephony to Microsoft Teams? including:

Evolve IP telephony support and troubleshooting?

Porting assistance?

Global reach?

Hybrid model?

Mature, highly-featured platform

WHY CLIENTS CHOOSE EVOLVE IP

At Evolve IP we Make Work Better. We take the tools you'd typically use at the office, like a phone and the apps on your desktop, and deliver them from a single portal that users can access on any device. Employers are increasingly aware of the importance of a 'work anywhere' mindset where employees want to be more productive and collaborate in meaningful ways no matter where they are, or what time it is. Evolve IP enables employees to contribute to the business in ways that fit their lifestyles while their company's IT becomes more secure, more dependable and much easier to manage.

Our Purpose-Built cloud solutions unify collaboration and communications, SaaS and hosted applications, access management, cloud desktops, and contact centers and leverage industry-leading technology partners like Microsoft, Cisco, Citrix, VMware, and our own intellectual property.

We are fully invested in building lasting relationships with our clients because our success is built around businesses expanding their services within the Evolve IP OneCloud. This focus keeps us dedicated to driving successful client outcomes and has resulted in Evolve IP scoring consistently at the top of verified analyst and client satisfaction rankings. It has also led to our solutions being deployed to over 500,000 users around the globe at thousands of enterprises; including some of the world's most well-known brands.

Contacts:

Don Mennig

EVP, Global Marketing

Evolve IP

610.230.0198

dmennig@evolveip.net