Finance Monthly magazine has named Inga Rottmann, Vice President of Marketing for Wolters Kluwer's Finance, Risk Reporting (FRR) business, as one of its Women in Finance award winners. Finance Monthly is a global publication from the Universal Media stable, providing news, comment and analysis, distributed to more than 195,000 people each month.

The prestigious award recognizes Rottmann's industry leadership and role in leading the global marketing strategy for Wolters Kluwer FRR. "The finance experts which feature in this year's edition of the Finance Monthly Women in Finance Awards are women who consistently go above and beyond of what is expected of them, despite the challenges which the industry poses," the magazine notes.

Rottmann joined Wolters Kluwer in 2012, initially to lead marketing across EMEA before being promoted to run the function globally. Her background includes seven years at Thomson Reuters in increasingly senior risk management positions. She has held senior roles at Algorithmics again in the risk management field.

The news follows three major wins for the company's industry leading integrated regulatory compliance and reporting solutions. These awards specifically celebrate the success of the company's software-as-a-service (SaaS) Regulatory Reporting solution and its Regulatory Engine Upgrade, both launched in mid 2019. IBS Intelligence named Wolters Kluwer's OneSumX suite of solutions its Most Innovative Compliance/RegTech Solution in its inaugural Global FinTech Innovation Awards. Finance Monthly, meanwhile, bestowed Launch of the Year accolades on Wolters Kluwer FRR for both its SaaS Regulatory Reporting Solution and the Regulatory Engine Upgrade, as part of its highly competitive FinTech Awards for 2020.

Wolters Kluwer FRR, which is part of the company's Governance, Risk Compliance division, is a global market leader in the provision of integrated regulatory compliance and reporting solutions. It supports regulated financial institutions in meeting their obligations to external regulators and their own board of directors.

Wolters Kluwer FRR receives frequent independent recognition of its excellence and innovation, celebrating a record year for award wins. Risk magazine recently awarded the company its coveted Regulatory Reporting System of The Year Award for the second year running and Waters Technology has named the company the Best Market Risk Solution Provider in its annual Technology Rankings. Wolters Kluwer is also the #1 provider in both Regulatory Reporting and Liquidity Risk according to the RiskTech100, as compiled by Chartis Research.

About Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk Compliance

Governance, Risk Compliance (GRC) is a division of Wolters Kluwer, which provides legal and banking professionals with solutions to ensure compliance with ever-changing regulatory and legal obligations, manage risk, increase efficiency, and produce better business outcomes. GRC offers a portfolio of technology-enabled expert services and solutions focused on legal entity compliance, legal operations management, banking product compliance, and banking regulatory compliance.

Wolters Kluwer (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in information services and solutions for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. Wolters Kluwer reported 2018 annual revenues of €4.3 billion. The company, headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries and employs 18,600 people worldwide.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200214005007/en/

Contacts:

Paul Lyon

Director of Global Corporate Communications, Banking Regulatory Compliance

Governance, Risk Compliance

Wolters Kluwer

Office +44 20 3197 6586

Paul.Lyon@wolterskluwer.com