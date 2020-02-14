Anzeige
WKN: 865857 ISIN: US1264081035 
13.02.20
13:56 Uhr
72,85 Euro
-0,24
-0,33 %
PR Newswire
14.02.2020
CSX Named Most Sustainable Company in the Logistics Industry as Part of World News Media's World Finance Sustainability Awards 2019

LONDON, Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest issue of World Finance is out and has revealed that CSX has been named the Most Sustainable Company in the Logistics Industry as part of the magazine's Sustainability Awards 2019. The award win recognises the company's longstanding commitment to sustainability in an industry that is not always the most effective at championing its green credentials.

The freight rail transportation sector has played a vital role in the economy of the US for nearly two centuries, but what is less well known is the way it has established an impressive set of environmental achievements. Nowhere is this better embodied than at CSX, where greenhouse gas emissions have fallen by more than eight percent since 2011.

Away from its environmental programmes, CSX also takes great pride in its community support initiatives, including both charitable investments and volunteer opportunities. In an exclusive article, Bryan Tucker, the company's vice president of corporate communications, told World Finance that these projects are part of a broader desire for constant improvement.

"Beyond corporate goals, CSX operates a robust community engagement programme - Pride in Service - through which we are committed to having a positive impact on the lives of more than 100,000 US military service members, veterans, first responders and their families by the end of 2020," Tucker wrote. "This dedication to sustainability, safety, operational performance and social responsibility is driving CSX towards a successful future."

Whether in terms of its safety record, train speeds or emission levels, CSX is constantly searching for ways to create new efficiencies. It is this unwavering commitment that saw the firm honoured at last year's World Finance Sustainability Awards.

To learn more about CSX and its sustainable initiatives, check out the latest issue of World Finance, available online, in print and on tablet now.

www.worldfinance.com

World News Media, the parent company of World Finance, is a leading publisher of quality financial and business magazines, which enjoys a global distribution network that includes subscriber lists of prominent decision-makers around the world.

Contact Information

World News Media
Barclay Ballard
Editorial Department
+44-(0)-20-7553-4177
barclay.ballard@wnmedia.com

