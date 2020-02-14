Technicolor's new CEO, Richard Moat, appointed in November 2019, has completed his review of the group. He has now set out his strategy to play to the group's commercial strengths and put it on a firmer financial footing. More detail will be added at a capital markets day scheduled for 19 February. Cost savings of €150m have been identified (an additional €110m to those already being implemented, and at an implementation cost of €90m over three years) and an underwritten rights issue of €300m is envisaged. Key lenders will then extend the debt facilities, subject to the successful completion of the rights Issue.

