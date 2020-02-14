Anzeige
Freitag, 14.02.2020
WKN: A2PFV6 ISIN: FI4000369947 Ticker-Symbol: TY2B 
Frankfurt
14.02.20
08:01 Uhr
9,455 Euro
-0,060
-0,63 %
14.02.2020
Citycon's Sustainability Accounts for 2019 Published

HELSINKI, Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Citycon Oyj's Sustainability Accounts for 2019 has been published today. The Sustainability Accounts provides information on the sustainability issues that matter the most to Citycon and its stakeholders, describes the company's environmental and social performance, as well as sustainability highlights in 2019. The Sustainability Accounts also includes an interview with the CEO as well as many case examples.

The Sustainability Accounts is attached to this release and is also available on the company's website at https://www.citycon.com/sustainability.

About Citycon Oyj

Citycon Oyj is a leading owner, manager and developer of urban, grocery-anchored shopping centres in the Nordic region, managing assets that total approximately EUR 4.4 billion. Citycon is the number one shopping centre owner in Finland and among the market leaders in Norway, Sweden and Estonia. Citycon has also established a foothold in Denmark.

Citycon Oyj has investment-grade credit ratings from Moody's (Baa3) and Standard & Poor's (BBB-). Citycon Oyj's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. stock exchange.

www.citycon.com

For further information, please contact:
Wilhelm Ehrnrooth
Corporate Sustainability Analyst
Tel. +358-40-730-0997
wilhelm.ehrnrooth@citycon.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/citycon-oyj/r/citycon-s-sustainability-accounts-for-2019-published,c3035643

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/13399/3035643/96d6267546d4b1bf.pdf

Citycon Sustainability Accounts 2019 EN

