Breaking News: Nächster Volltreffer gelandet! Ausbruch!
14.02.2020
UK Mortgages Ltd - Notice of UK Mortgages Ltd webinar



London, February 14

14/02/2020

UK Mortgages Limited
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 60440, LEI 549300388LT7VTHCIT59)

Investor update webinar

The Portfolio Management team will be hosting a webinar on Thursday 26th March at 10am to discuss the outlook and opportunities for UK Mortgages Ltd, highlighting how their views feed into positioning.

For more information on how to register, please contact events@twentyfouram.com

