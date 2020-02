EXCHANGE NOTICE, FEBRUARY 14, 2020 SHARES EFORE OYJ: INVALIDATION OF SHARES Efore Oyj has invalidated 38 shares. The decrease in the number of shares has been entered into the Trade Register on February 14, 2020. The invalidation will be valid in the trading system as of February 17, 2020. Identifiers of Efore Oyj's share: Trading code: EFO1V ISIN code: FI0009900054 Orderbook id: 24252 Number of shares: 421,636,750 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260