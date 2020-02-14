Anzeige
Freitag, 14.02.2020

WKN: 881463 ISIN: FI0009003305 Ticker-Symbol: SMPA 
Tradegate
14.02.20
10:11 Uhr
41,120 Euro
-0,240
-0,58 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.02.2020 | 11:53
Sampo plc: Managers' Transactions (Solidium Oy)

SAMPO PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 14 February 2020 at 12:45 pm

Sampo plc: Managers' Transactions (Solidium Oy)

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received the following notification under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Solidium Oy
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person

(1): Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Antti Mäkinen
Position: Member of the Board

(2): Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Jannica Fagerholm
Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Sampo plc
LEI: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22_20200213103542_4
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-02-11
Venue: LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE (XLON)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009003305
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 11,000,000 Unit price: 41.61 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 11,000,000 Volume weighted average price: 41.61 EUR

____________________________________________

SAMPO PLC

Maria Silander
Communications Manager, Media Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0031

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
Financial Supervisory Authority
The principal media
www.sampo.com

© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)