SAMPO PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 14 February 2020 at 12:45 pm
Sampo plc: Managers' Transactions (Solidium Oy)
Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received the following notification under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Solidium Oy
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person
(1): Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Antti Mäkinen
Position: Member of the Board
(2): Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Jannica Fagerholm
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: Sampo plc
LEI: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22_20200213103542_4
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-02-11
Venue: LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE (XLON)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009003305
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 11,000,000 Unit price: 41.61 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 11,000,000 Volume weighted average price: 41.61 EUR
____________________________________________
SAMPO PLC
Maria Silander
Communications Manager, Media Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0031
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
Financial Supervisory Authority
The principal media
www.sampo.com